TD Bank Enhances Medical Professional Mortgage Team with Three New Hires

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® , has added three prominent mortgage loan officers to its Residential Lending team. J. Mansisidor, Stephanie Arcelay and Jim Webster have joined the Bank to deliver specialized mortgage products to medical and dental professionals.

"When we launched our Medical Professional Mortgage earlier this year, we built out a robust program that included a dedicated operations team expressly trained to process, underwrite and close these loans," said Scott Lindner, National Sales Director for TD Bank Mortgage. "Bringing on a specialized group of seasoned loan officers was our next priority. J., Stephanie and Jim have decades of experience and true expertise in helping medical professionals achieve homeownership. Their knowledge, combined with our mortgage product set and infrastructure, will allow TD to better serve more physicians and dentists across our footprint."

TD's Medical Professional Mortgage was designed to offer more flexible terms than standard mortgage programs, even offering low or no-money down options. TD's loan officers who deliver this product have extensive experience serving the financial needs of medical professionals and complete a focused certification course.

Mansisidor brings more than 17 years of mortgage lending experience and deep expertise in serving medical professionals throughout the mortgage process. Most recently, he served as a Senior Loan Officer at Fulton Mortgage Company in Williamsburg, VA. Previously, he served as a Senior Loan Officer at Citizens Bank, Bank of America and SunTrust Mortgage. He also served his country for 11 years while in the Coast Guard.

Arcelay joins TD from SunTrust Mortgage in Nashville, Tenn. where she most recently acted as Vice President of Mortgage Lending and Doctor Loan Specialist. She has served the mortgage needs of medical professionals for more than a decade, working closely with realtors, financial advisors and partners to deliver specialized loan programs to physicians and dentists. Her prior experience includes roles at BB&T and Bank of America.

Webster also joins TD Bank from Fulton Mortgage Company, where he served as a Mortgage Loan Officer in Rockville, Md. He has more than 18 years of experience serving borrowers with complex financial needs and works closely with financial advisors serving the physician and dental communities.

Mansisidor, Arcelay and Webster join an exclusive team of medical mortgage loan officers, which includes recent hire and seasoned expert David Edmondson, who joined TD in August from Bank of America. Edmondson is based in Greenville, S.C. and brings more than seven years of experience specializing in delivering mortgages to physicians and dentists.

NMLS numbers are available upon request.

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

SOURCE TD Bank

Related Links

http://www.TDBank.com

