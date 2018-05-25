TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus

The project will include 77 units of "service-enriched" affordable housing for homeless Veterans. The loan is sponsored by HELP USA, Inc., a national non-profit organization that provides homes, jobs and services to people in need. HELP USA will provide social and supportive services to the residents, and the units will be furnished to allow for immediate occupancy for homeless individuals who may be coming from shelters or other transitional housing.

"TD Bank is proud to partner with HELP USA on this very important redevelopment which will provide safe and permanent housing for those who need it most," said Gloribel Cruz, Vice President at TD Bank. "This project further enhances the bank's commitment to support low and moderate income families in our communities, including Veterans who have put their lives on the line to serve our country."

The project site will eventually become "The Parks at Walter Reed" and will contain 2,100 residential units (of which 432 will be affordable units), retail space with a grocery store anchor, office space, a hotel and charter schools, as well as feature various medical uses, arts and entertainment uses, and 20 acres of open park space. The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is still located on the property and will remain a fully operational hospital.

"The Walter Reed campus has a storied history of serving the men and women of our armed forces, and we are proud to be building housing on this site that will continue that tradition. HELP strongly believes that stable housing is the foundation of every other social service. By developing apartments for homeless veterans and providing on-site services we are helping people begin to build better lives," said Tom Hameline, President and CEO, HELP USA. "We could not do what we do without our financial partners, and we're thankful to TD Bank for recognizing how valuable this project will be for the larger community."

TD Bank is proud of its collaboration with HELP USA. Since 2005, it has provided more than $160 million of debt and equity financing to support its projects and mission. This project also reinforces TD Bank's recent launch of The Ready Commitment, a multi-year program designed to open doors for a more inclusive tomorrow through community giving in four areas: financial security, vibrant planet, connected communities and better health.

HELP USA and TD Bank will be participating in a groundbreaking ceremony at the Walter Reed campus on Friday, May 25, 2018.

About TD Bank:

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.tdbank.com. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com.

About HELP USA

HELP USA is one of the nation's largest homeless service providers and low-income housing developers, serving at risk populations including families, veterans, and victims of domestic violence. HELP USA currently serves more than 8,000 people every day at over 50 programs and residences across five states. Since its founding in 1986, HELP USA has served more than 500,000 men, women, and children, and developed in excess of 2,500 units of housing.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/td-bank-finances-affordable-housing-project-for-homeless-veterans-at-walter-reed-military-campus-300654953.html

SOURCE TD Bank

Related Links

http://www.TDBank.com

