TD Bank Group and The Hydrogen Technology Corporation announce North American agreement to bring automated, digital investing solutions to TD clients

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - TD Bank Group today announced a commercial licensing agreement with The Hydrogen Technology Corporation (Hydrogen), a recognized leader in the design of financial technology platforms. Under the terms of the agreement, TD will use Hydrogen's technology to offer clients who invest with TD a complete, end-to-end digital investing experience.

The initial phase of the design will integrate Hydrogen's Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) into the WebBroker platform, creating a unique offering for TD Direct Investing clients to build their own financial plans and portfolios, while allowing them to track progress against personal financial goals.

The agreement makes TD the first Canadian bank to offer clients the ability to independently create financial plans and investment portfolios, all seamlessly integrated via an online brokerage account.

"This is the first of several significant building blocks that will deliver a fully integrated, digital investing experience for TD clients," says Tony Ierullo, VP, Wealth Digital Innovation, TD Bank Group. "While our initial focus is on improving the self-directed investor experience, our ultimate goal is to bring best-in-class digital investing solutions to all TD clients, at every stage of their financial journey."

Upon completion of the first phase of the rollout, TD Direct Investing clients will be able to build their own financial plans, design and implement customized investment portfolios, and receive ongoing updates related to the health status of meeting their financial goals using live analytics.

Also planned for subsequent phases is the creation of a direct access digital advisor, and several new capabilities for TD retail banking customers. This will eventually culminate in a fully integrated, digital investing solution for TD clients, whether they prefer to invest using a self-serve approach, or an advice-led one.

"Almost every industry has been disrupted due to the pervasiveness of technology and shifting customer preferences, and the Wealth industry is no exception," said Michael Kane, President and CEO, Hydrogen. "To address this, Hydrogen has built an interconnected global platform designed to provide access to some of the best financial infrastructure and products currently on the market. Our agreement with TD is testament to the power of embedding innovative digital solutions into established investment services."

As adoption of the platform increases among TD clients, artificial intelligence features – including parts of Hydrogen's Web 3.0 offering – are planned for integration into both existing and future applications.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves more than 25 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with approximately 12 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.3 trillion in assets on July 31, 2018. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About Hydrogen

The Hydrogen Technology Corporation ("Hydrogen") is the global financial platform of the Web 3.0. The platform includes Atom - core infrastructure and financial engineering APIs and libraries, Hydro - public blockchain protocols, APIs, apps, and dApps, and Ion - auto-machine learning APIs and apps, all uniquely designed for developers & enterprises building cutting edge financial applications globally. Hydrogen is headquartered in New York City and has developers in over 50 countries accessing the platform.

SOURCE TD Wealth