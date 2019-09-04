TD Bank Launches TD Complete Consumer Financing Platform

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank's Retail Card Services business today announced the launch of TD Complete , an innovative waterfall application and sales processing platform hosted by Versatile Credit. The platform revolutionizes applications, authorization and settlement for retailers by providing a single interface to finalize transactions across a select group of premier lending partners. TD Complete allows retailers to instantly approve more customers by providing seamless, instant access to financing options from multiple lenders.

TD Complete unifies three facets of consumer financing into one platform:

A multi-lender waterfall credit application that maximizes approvals

Authorization, sales and settlement for all lenders within the platform

Consolidated reporting for all lenders in one convenient dashboard

The platform consolidates retailers' current practice of using multiple lender-specific portals for various sales and reporting functions. Now, retailers can securely process applications, sales authorizations and settlement transactions in a single, easy-to-use platform. In addition, TD Complete delivers reporting and analytics in real time, providing retailers with deeper insights into sales across participating lenders. TD Complete is easy to get started and free to use. With a simple website-based interface, the platform will drive efficiencies for the consumer, sales staff, back office, and store management.

"TD Complete was designed to be seamless for the retailer from the point of enrollment up through the sales authorization and settlement process, regardless of the lender," said Vicki Turjan, President of Versatile Credit. "Capitalizing on Versatile Credit's longstanding history of providing innovative credit application solutions for consumers, we are excited to now deliver that same streamlined experience to the point of sales process for the retailers."

The launch of TD Complete comes at a time when many furniture retailers do not have a multi-lender, integrated financing solution. These dynamic platforms are typically operated at larger furniture retailers who have the financial means and capabilities. In fact, at July's Las Vegas Market, TD Bank found that more than six-in-ten furniture retailers did not currently offer waterfall financing. The TD Complete Consumer Financing Platform allows retailers to integrate their financing and sales processes on one platform, optimizing the end-to-end experience.

"At TD Bank, we're committed to working with retailers to enhance the financing experience and provide support, as customer loyalty and flexible purchasing options become more critical than ever. We've partnered with Versatile Credit, who holds those same priorities, and has joined us in our mission to deliver extraordinary experiences for our partners and our partner's customers," said Mike Rittler, General Manager, Retail Card Services, Personal Lending and Business Development. "The launch of TD Complete is our latest step in ensuring we can support retailers in providing valuable financing solutions to more customers on one seamless platform."

Currently, TD Complete is available to retailers in the furniture industry and will look to expand into other verticals in the future.

For more information on TD Complete, or to apply for the program, please visit www.TDComplete.com .

About TD Bank

TD Bank Credit Cards and Unsecured Lending is a top 10 card issuer in North America with over $24B in card receivables. TD Bank's credit cards are distributed nationally, leveraging our retail distribution network, direct response channels and through hundreds of partnership programs with financial institutions, retailers and other third party organizations, including private label financing.

About Versatile Credit

Privately held Versatile Credit Inc. offers a frictionless omni channel consumer financing platform that processes credit transactions from application through funding. Versatile's patent pending software provides credit seeking consumers with an exceptional user experience in store, at home, or through various mobile devices. Renowned for their culture of innovation and partnership, Versatile's mission is to deliver more applications, more approvals, and more sales to both lending and retail partners. Since 2007, Versatile Credit has facilitated nearly $30 billion in approved retail credit. For more information about Versatile Credit, visit Versatilecredit.com. Follow Versatile Credit on Twitter at https://twitter.com/VersatileCredit.

