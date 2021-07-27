TD Bank Names Hugh Allen as Regional President of Mid-South Metro

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® , announced today it has appointed Hugh W. Allen Regional President for its Mid-South Metro, which includes Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Delaware, North Carolina and South Carolina.

In this role, he will provide strategic direction and sales leadership to TD Bank's Mid-South consumer, small business, commercial and specialty banking operations and lending services. Allen, who will be based in Charlotte, will lead a team of approximately 4,400 regionally based employees and a network of nearly 130 stores.

"Hugh has many wonderful connections to the area through his professional and charitable work that will benefit our customers and colleagues throughout the region. I congratulate Hugh on his well-deserved promotion," said Chris Giamo, Head of Commercial Banking. "Hugh's extensive industry knowledge, network and skills, combined with TD's evolving focus on this growing region, will help ensure our continued success in the Mid-South."

Most recently, Allen served as TD Bank Commercial Real Estate Division Head – South and managed teams that provide loans and banking services to public and private developers and commercial real estate owners. He has more than 30 years' experience in banking and joined TD Bank in 2014 as a Commercial Real Estate Regional Director. Allen's previous experience includes positions at PNC Bank and Wells Fargo.

"The Mid-South is an incredibly important metro for TD, and I'm confident Hugh is the right leader to continue to elevate our presence across the region," said Ernie Diaz, Head of Consumer Distribution, Wealth and TD Auto Finance. "Hugh has been an integral part of the TD Bank family for years and brings to this position deep banking expertise and an unrivaled passion for giving back to his community – qualities I know will serve him well in his new role."

Outside of work, Allen serves on the board of directors for The Hydrocephalus Association, The Research Triangle Foundation, The Steve Smith Family Foundation and The Arts Empowerment Project. He is also Co-Founder of BP Basketball, Inc., a Charlotte-based nonprofit dedicated to mentoring youth through basketball. Allen is an active member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Duke University Fuqua School of Business Keller Society and The Iron Dukes.

Allen holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas and a Master of Business Administration from the Duke University Fuqua School of Business.

