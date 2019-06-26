TD Bank Names Sheryl McQuade Regional President for Northern New England

CHERRY HILL, N.J., and PORTLAND, Maine, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, has named Sheryl L. McQuade Regional President for Northern New England, covering Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire.

In this role, McQuade will lead TD Bank's Northern New England retail, small business, commercial and middle-market banking operations and lending services throughout a network of approximately 130 stores and 4,300 employees. Her primary office location will be in Manchester, New Hampshire.

"Sheryl brings a wealth of banking experience and will be a great asset to TD Bank as we grow both our customer and employee base," said Chris Giamo, Head of Commercial Bank. "TD is committed to Northern New England and our operations in the region, and we are proud to have Sheryl lead our market teams."

McQuade has more than 30 years' experience in banking, most recently serving as the Senior Credit Officer for Wholesale Banking at United Bank in Massachusetts and Connecticut, a position she held since 2014. Her previous experience also includes commercial and middle-market banking within the New England region at Bank of America and Berkshire Bank.

"I'm pleased to join TD Bank, which has been part of New England for more than 100 years and has a great reputation in the community," McQuade said. "There is enormous opportunity for us to serve residents and businesses to help further drive economic growth and prospects in the market, and I am excited to work with a top-notch team as we achieve this."

Outside of work, McQuade serves on the board of directors of the Greater Hartford YMCA and is a Director Emeritus of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association and will be seeking more volunteer opportunities in Northern New England. She holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from Lehigh University and an MBA from Western New England University in Massachusetts.

"Northern New England is an important market for TD, and one we are committed to continuing to grow under Sheryl's leadership," said Ernie Diaz, Head of U.S. Consumer Distribution. "Sheryl is a tremendous asset and I'm excited to see what we'll accomplish across the region with her at the helm."

TD Bank is deeply rooted in New England. As of June 30, 2018, it was the no. 1 retail bank by deposits in Maine, and no. 2 in Vermont and New Hampshire, according to the FDIC. In 2018, the bank was also the no. 1 Small Business Administration (SBA) lender in Maine and New Hampshire and the no. 2 lender in Vermont. In addition, TD is ranked as a top-10 employer in Maine by the Maine Department of Labor.

