TD Bank receives 2019 J.D. Power Award for Retail Customer Satisfaction in the Southeast

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, received the highest ranking in the Southeast for overall customer satisfaction in Retail Banking, according to the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study SM.

TD Bank achieved a retail customer satisfaction score of 858 in the Southeast from J.D. Power, 8 points ahead of its closest competitor. This is TD's first-ever trophy win in the Southeast region.

"Winning the J.D. Power trophy is an incredible honor," said Brian Monday, TD Bank's Mid-South Regional President. "We strive to deliver legendary experiences for our customers, and we appreciate them for rating us no. 1 in the Southeast for the first time ever! Our employees are incredibly passionate about helping our customers achieve their financial goals, and this recognition is a testament to their commitment and enthusiasm."

In the Southeast, the J.D. Power study ranks 14 banks on categories that include communication/advice, convenience, account opening, product/fees, problem resolution, and channel activities. According to J.D. Power, TD Bank received the highest scores in convenience, online and mobile banking capabilities.

"We've always been the bank that prides itself on being different from other banks. With Unexpectedly Human, we introduced our new brand promise to deliver everything customers would expect from a bank – plus, everything they wouldn't," said Ernie Diaz, Head of U.S. Consumer Distribution and Wealth, TD Bank. "Being recognized by J.D. Power demonstrates that we're delivering on that promise, but we won't stop here. We're extremely proud of our team in the Southeast for claiming the trophy and look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to find new ways to deliver legendary experiences for our customers across the footprint."

This honor follows a TD Bank J.D. Power trophy win in 2018 in Florida for overall customer satisfaction in Retail Banking, according to the 2018 J.D. Power U.S. Retail Banking Study SM.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us . Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US .

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us .

