TD Bank Supports Maine with $200,000 in Community Giving

News provided by

TD Bank

30 Oct, 2023, 18:51 ET

Bank also offers TD Cares relief program to area customers

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, today announced two $100,000 grants supporting the victims and the greater Lewiston, Maine, community following the horrific mass shootings that occurred last week.

A $100,000 grant will support the Maine Community Foundation's Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund to address current and emerging needs associated with this tragedy. The Response Fund seeks to help guide Lewiston-Auburn through the process of healing and every dollar donated will go to relief efforts. 

United Way of Androscoggin County also will receive a $100,000 contribution from the TD Charitable Foundation to assist with resources for the 2-1-1 Maine line, a free and confidential phone number that connects people to health and human services in their community in times of crisis or for everyday needs. Individuals may also text 898-211 followed by their zip code to receive assistance.

TD Bank's community support also includes offering financial assistance through TD Cares to customers in Lewiston and those who were under shelter-in-place orders in Androscoggin County and northern Sagadahoc County. TD Cares is a relief program that includes fee refunds and other support for eligible consumer and business customers.

"As a member of the local community for more than 170 years, TD grieves with our customers, colleagues and neighbors in Maine," said Sheryl McQuade, Regional President of New England, TD Bank. "Our bankers are ready to assist the community in this time of need."

In addition, eligible TD employees impacted by the shootings have access to a range of resources, including the opportunity to obtain small grants from the bank to help with costs such as insurance deductibles and certain personal, family, funeral or living expenses.

About the TD Charitable Foundation 

The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 10 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. Since its inception in 2002, the Foundation has distributed over $305 million through donations to local nonprofits from Maine to Florida. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation is available at https://www.tdbank.com/corporate-responsibility/the-ready-commitment/funding-opportunities/.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® 

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 10 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us

SOURCE TD Bank

Also from this source

TD Bank and Rare Carat Launch Multi-Year Financing Partnership

TD Bank and Rare Carat Launch Multi-Year Financing Partnership

TD Bank's Retail Card Services business today announced a multi-year financing agreement with Rare Carat, a retailer specializing in diamonds and...
TD Bank Survey Reveals Widespread Impact of Inflation

TD Bank Survey Reveals Widespread Impact of Inflation

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® today announced the findings of its annual 2023 Consumer Spending Index, revealing that 4 out of 5 consumers ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.