TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida

"Winning the J.D. Power trophy is an incredible honor," said Nick Miceli, TD Bank's Regional President in Florida. "We strive to deliver exceptional experiences and we appreciate our customers for naming us no. 1 in Florida. Our employees are passionate about helping customers achieve their financial goals, and this recognition is also a testament to their commitment and enthusiasm."

In Florida, the J.D. Power study ranks 10 banks on categories that include communication/advice, convenience, account opening, product/fees and problem resolution, and channel activities. According to J.D. Power, TD Bank also attained high scores in convenience, new account opening, and communication and advice.

"As customer preferences evolve, it is critical that we adapt to meet their needs while continuing to deliver legendary service, through every channel," said Ernie Diaz, Head of U.S. Consumer Distribution and Wealth, TD Bank. "Being recognized by J.D. Power is proof that we're delivering on that promise. We're extremely proud of our team in Florida for reclaiming the trophy."

This honor follows two TD Bank J.D. Power wins in 2017: best small business bank in the South Region, according to the 2017 J.D. Power Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study SM, and no. 1 for Retail Credit – Non-Captive for TD Auto Finance (TDAF) in the 2017 J.D. Power U.S. Dealer Finance Satisfaction Study SM.

