TD Bank to Add More Than 250 Jobs in Jacksonville with Expansion of Corporate and Retail Spaces

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, today announced it is expanding its presence in Jacksonville, Florida, through a new lease of more than 30,000 square feet of office space and plans to build new stores in the area, which will bring more than 250 total jobs to the region over the next two years. TD currently employs approximately 440 people in Jacksonville and more than 2,300 across the state.

With this expansion, TD is opening a new operations center that will add approximately 200 customer service and operations positions. The bank will now occupy an additional space in the Deerwood office park where it maintains an existing corporate presence. TD also continues to enhance its retail footprint across the state. The bank currently operates 10 stores in North Florida and a total of 153 stores statewide.

"Florida is experiencing growth unlike any other state in the country and the addition of our new operations center and the enhancements we're making to our store network are investments in the Florida Market for years to come," said Nick Miceli, Regional President, Florida Metro, TD Bank. "We believe the state's growth could support up to 30 new retail locations over the next five years. We look forward to continuing our commitment in the area as a growth company."

TD leased a 30,031-square-foot office space for the new operations center and will fully renovate the space over the next year. This corporate space will also be within close proximity to TD's local leadership offices and retail space on Gate Parkway.

"I applaud TD Bank for bringing more than 250 new jobs to Jacksonville," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "We are seeing companies from across the country flock to Florida as a direct result of our policies that keep businesses open and taxes low. Jacksonville has become a hub for the financial services industry, and I am proud to see even more job growth in the area with today's announcement from TD Bank."

TD has also made significant investments in the local community. In 2020, the TD Charitable Foundation awarded $2.7 million in grants in Florida.

"This announcement of TD Bank's expansion and creation of 250 new jobs adds to Jacksonville's already great momentum as a leading destination for the financial services industry," said Mayor Lenny Curry. "To have one of the nation's ten largest banks with more than 150 years of experience recognize our community's potential is a tremendous vote of confidence in the future growth of our city."

"TD Bank is an incredible corporate and community partner, and we appreciate their continued investment in Northeast Florida," JAXUSA Partnership President Aundra Wallace said. "The Jacksonville region is growing significantly as a hub for financial services companies from across the globe due to our business-friendly climate and the highly skilled talent needed to be successful."

