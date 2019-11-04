TD Bank Tops Small Business Banking in the South, According to J.D. Power

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, ranks highest in small business banking in the South Region, according to the 2019 J.D. Power Small Business Banking Satisfaction StudySM. TD Bank's overall small business customer satisfaction score reached 854 points for 2019, reflecting a 25-point gain over 2018.

This is the second time the bank captured this award, with the first in 2017.

J.D. Power measures customer satisfaction in several categories including channel activities, relationship with account manager, convenience, products and fees to determine rankings. According to the study, TD Bank placed first in three categories:

Communication and advice

Convenience

Channel activities.

"TD Bank truly believes in small businesses, and we continue to invest in how we deliver products and services to this key customer base," said Jay DesMarteau, Head of Commercial Distribution, TD Bank. "In 2019 alone, we expanded our small business specialists group to complement our store network; introduced a new web and mobile platform for small business banking; and launched online account opening for checking accounts. We understand the important role small businesses play in the economy, and we're committed to helping them succeed by offering convenience and choice in banking."

J.D. Power's 2019 Small Business Satisfaction StudySM surveyed 8,287 small business owners or financial decision makers who use business banking services, including 2,554 in the South. The independent research firm's study for the South Region comprises 11 award-eligible banks that operate in 16 states from Delaware to Texas and D.C., an area that extends beyond TD's footprint.

"TD Bank strives to be a trusted resource for small businesses, and these results show that small business owners respond to our operating philosophy," said Chris Giamo, Head of Commercial Bank, TD Bank. "We appreciate all of the feedback provided through the J.D. Power study and look forward to continuing to build great relationships with our customers and prospects."

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

SOURCE TD Bank

