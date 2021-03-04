TD Charitable Foundation Awards Grants to 32 Non-Profits Helping COVID-Impacted Renters in Local Communities

CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, today awarded 32 local organizations from Maine to Florida nearly $5 million through its 15th Annual Housing for Everyone grant competition. The Housing for Everyone program has awarded more than $32 million in grants to over 500 community organizations since 2005.

The 2020 competition focused on supporting organizations that provide direct rent relief and supportive services to individuals hit hardest by the pandemic. To commemorate the 15th anniversary of Housing for Everyone, the TD Charitable Foundation increased the total amount of grants to be awarded by 30%, from $3.75 million to $4.9 million. Grants ranging from $125,000 - $250,000 were awarded to organizations working to help COVID-impacted households remain in safe, affordable rental units.

"The economic instability created by the pandemic has exacerbated the challenges faced by many renters, a large percentage of whom have experienced job loss and lack healthcare insurance," said Paige Carlson-Heim, Director of the TD Charitable Foundation. "It's estimated that up to 34 million people who rent are at risk of losing their homes when eviction moratoriums and other renter protections expire. The TD Charitable Foundation is proud to support this year's Housing for Everyone grant recipients as they play a key role in helping to combat this statistic in their local communities."



The 2020 Housing for Everyone grant winners include the following organizations across 15 states:

Connecticut :

Partnership for Strong Communities

Delaware :

Ministry of Caring

District of Columbia :

National Housing Trust

Florida :

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami



Community Loan Fund of New Jersey



Homeless Emergency Project



Jewish Family & Community Services



Neighborhood Renaissance



United Way of Broward County

Maine :

York County Community Action Corporation

Massachusetts :

Caritas Communities



Center for Human Development



Neighborhood of Affordable Housing

New Hampshire :

Front Door Agency



Manchester Neighborhood Housing Services

Neighborhood Housing Services New Jersey :

Family Promise of Bergen County



Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties



HomeFront



Homeless Solutions



Saint Joseph's Carpenter Society

Carpenter Society New York :

Community Development Corporation of Long Island



Hudson River Housing



New Destiny Housing Corporation



IMPACCT Brooklyn (Pratt Area Community Council)



Services for the UnderServed

North Carolina :

Asheville Buncombe County Community Christian Ministries

Pennsylvania :

ACHIEVEability



Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation

South Carolina :

Community Works

Rhode Island :

Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corporation

Vermont :

Windham and Windsor Housing Trust

and Windsor Housing Trust Virginia :

Wesley Housing

The Housing for Everyone grants directly align with the TD Ready Commitment, the bank's corporate citizenship program. The TD Ready Commitment seeks to help people feel more confident, not just about their finances, but about their future. It is driven by a central belief that together we can help build inclusive futures where everyone has the opportunity to succeed in a changing world. As part of the TD Ready Commitment, TD targets $775 million in total by 2030 toward community giving in four areas critical to building an inclusive tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. For more, visit: https://www.tdbank.com/corporate-responsibility/the-ready-commitment/.

About the TD Charitable Foundation

The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, one of the 10 largest commercial banking organizations in the United States. Since its inception in 2002, the Foundation has distributed over $254 million through donations to local nonprofits from Maine to Florida. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation is available at https://www.tdbank.com/corporate-responsibility/the-ready-commitment/funding-opportunities/

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

