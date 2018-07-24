TD Charitable Foundation Donates $600,000 to Food Banks from Maine to Florida

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, announced today that it will provide $600,000 in grants to 24 food banks across the bank's Maine to Florida footprint to help provide meals locally to families and individuals in need. The grants focus on food stability; healthy growth and development; and access to fresh food for underserved communities.

The grants will help food banks stock shelves to support thousands of people who are experiencing a lack of or limited access to food during this holiday season.

"TD is honored to work with food banks to fight hunger in our communities and provide assistance to people in need," said Dominique Goss, Community and Foundation Manager, TD Charitable Foundation. "Through The Ready Commitment, the Foundation is proud to partner with community organizations to provide funding and solutions to help all people overcome the barriers to financial security."

The following food banks have received grants:

Connecticut : Connecticut Food Bank, Inc. – Wallingford ( New London )Connecticut Food Bank, Inc. – Wallingford (Litchfield)

Connecticut Food Bank, Inc. – Wallingford ( )Connecticut Food Bank, Inc. – Delaware : Food Bank of Delaware , Inc. – Newark

: Food Bank of , Inc. – Florida : Feeding Florida – Tallahassee ( Baker County )Feeding Florida – Tallahassee ( Columbia County )Feeding Florida – Tallahassee ( Indian River County )Feeding Florida – Tallahassee ( Miami-Dade County )Feeding Florida – Tallahassee ( Osceola County )Feeding Florida – Tallahassee ( Polk County )

Feeding – ( )Feeding – ( )Feeding – ( )Feeding – ( )Feeding – ( )Feeding – ( ) Maine : Good Shepherd Food Bank – Auburn ( Androscoggin County )Good Shepherd Food Bank – Auburn ( Aroostook County )Good Shepherd Food Bank – Auburn ( Cumberland County )Good Shepherd Food Bank – Auburn ( Penobscot County )Good Shepherd Food Bank – Auburn ( York County )

Good Shepherd Food Bank – ( )Good Shepherd Food Bank – ( )Good Shepherd Food Bank – ( )Good Shepherd Food Bank – ( )Good Shepherd Food Bank – ( ) Massachusetts : The Greater Boston Food Bank, Inc. – Boston Food Bank of Western Massachusetts – (Hamden & Worcester Counties)

The Greater Boston Food Bank, Inc. – Food Bank of – (Hamden & Worcester Counties) New Hampshire : New Hampshire Catholic Charities, Inc. – Manchester

New Hampshire Catholic Charities, Inc. – New Jersey : Mercer Street Friends Center – Trenton Community Food Bank of New Jersey – (Atlantic, Camden & Salem Counties)

Mercer Street Friends Center – Community Food Bank of – (Atlantic, Camden & Salem Counties) New York : Food Bank of Hudson Valley – ( Sullivan County )Interfaith Council of Plattsburgh and Clinton County Feeding Westchester – (Putnam & Westchester Counties)Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York – Latham ( Albany County )Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York – Latham ( Clinton , Columbia , Saratoga & Warren Counties)St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters – ( Bronx and Kings Counties)Island Harvest, Ltd – (Nassau & Suffolk Counties)

Food Bank of Hudson Valley – ( )Interfaith Council of and Feeding – (Putnam & Westchester Counties)Regional Food Bank of – ( )Regional Food Bank of – ( , , Saratoga & Warren Counties)St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters – ( and Counties)Island Harvest, Ltd – (Nassau & Suffolk Counties) Pennsylvania : Philabundance – Philadelphia Chester County Food Bank

Philabundance – Chester County Food Bank Rhode Island : Rhode Island Community Food Bank Association – Providence

Rhode Island Community Food Bank Association – South Carolina : Lowcountry Food Bank, Inc. – Charleston (Florence)

Lowcountry Food Bank, Inc. – Vermont : Vermont Food Bank – Barre ( Caledonia , Chittenden , Franklin & Rutland Counties)

Vermont Food Bank – ( , , Franklin & Rutland Counties) Virginia : Food for Others, Inc. – Fairfax

Food for Others, Inc. – Washington Area : Capital Area Food Bank – D.C. Manna Food Center, Inc. – ( Montgomery County, MD )

This contribution supports TD's longstanding commitment to community enrichment through its newly launched The Ready Commitment, a multi-year platform that actively promotes inclusivity, economic vitality, environmental wellbeing and health, enabling people of all backgrounds to succeed in a rapidly changing world. As part of The Ready Commitment, TD targets CDN $1 billion (US $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four critical areas: Financial Security, a more Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through this platform, TD aspires to create a more inclusive tomorrow -- helping people of all backgrounds feel more confident, not just about their finances, but about their ability to achieve their goals. For information, visit td.com/thereadycommitment .

About the TD Charitable Foundation

The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, one of the 10 largest commercial banking organizations in the United States. Since its inception in 2002, the Foundation has distributed over $199 million and more than 19,400 grants through donations to local nonprofits from Maine to Florida. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation, including the online grant application, is available at TDBank.com

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.tdbank.com. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com.

