TD Charitable Foundation Supports Washington, D.C. Youth Through Grant to Ronald McDonald House Charities ® of Greater Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Washington, DC (RMHCDC) has been awarded a grant of $30,000 to help advance their mission to improve the health and wellbeing of children, and lessen the hardship of childhood illness on families, through support for the operation of the organization's KIDS Mobile Medical Clinic/Ronald McDonald Care Mobile® Program. The grant was made by the TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®. RMHCDC believes that every child, regardless of his/her financial means, deserves high-quality, comprehensive, compassionate care, delivered in a respectful family centered environment.

RMHCDC and its clinical partner, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital (MGUH), have jointly operated the KIDS Mobile Medical Clinic/Ronald McDonald Care Mobile® (KMMC/RMCM) since 2003, providing primary healthcare to under-served children (birth to age 21) in low-income areas of Washington, D.C. The objective of the KMMC/RMCM is to remove geographic, financial and other barriers to health care for children and families by delivering holistic health and wellness services directly to children's neighborhoods at no direct cost to their parents or caregivers. During the last year, KMMC/RMCM provided more than 1,200 patient visits to underserved children in D.C. Wards 4-8.

"The commitment from TD Charitable Foundation is an honor to receive and a testament to the work we are doing in the Washington, D.C. community," explained Karen Torres, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Washington, DC. "We are looking forwarded to committing this investment to the care we provide for all children, no matter their family's socioeconomic status."

The KMMC/RMCM, a 40-foot long, 8-foot wide, state-of-the-art vehicle built specifically for delivering pediatric health care services, visits regular sites throughout the week, close to subsidized housing and homeless shelters. This unique delivery system of wrap-around services and regularly scheduled site visits ensures continuity of care and the building of trust between the families served and the medical team. RMHCDC's Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Program also includes the organization's FITNESS Program, a joint effort with the Division of Community Pediatrics at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital to deliver innovative nutrition and exercise curriculum to children at local schools.

"We know family caregivers play a vital role in healing so are proud to support the RMHCDC's innovative solution for keeping parents at their child's side throughout the treatment process," said Terry Kenny, Market President for TD Bank.

RMHCDC, a non-profit 501(C)(3), keeps families with sick children together and close to the medical care their child needs at leading local hospitals with three core programs including Ronald McDonald Houses®, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms®, and two Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles®.

Media Contact:

Eve Butt

1-443-878-7360

eve@maroonpr.com

SOURCE Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Washington, DC