TD Holdings (GLG) Launches a Bulk Commodity Online Payment Platform with JD Digits through its strategic partner

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China today announced to enter into a strategic framework agreement with Tongdow E-commerce Group ("Tongdow E-commerce") through Shanghai Jianchi Supply Chain Co.,Ltd. ("Shanghai Jianchi"), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary. Tongdow E-Commerce recently has engaged the wholly owned subsidiary of JD Digits Technology Group ("JD Digits") and launched an online commodity trading enterprise payment system on Tongdow E-Commerce's online trading platform.

JD Digits was first established as part of JD.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: JD), and later became an independent technology company dedicated to the digitalization of AI-driven industries. It uses digital technology to serve the financial and real sectors and help related industries in achieving Internetization, digitization, and intelligentization. JD Finance is one of the core business modules of JD Digit's corporate services. It aims to provide unified external services through account management, transaction settlement, payment and unites supply chain financing, financial technology, and other business segments to meet the diverse transaction scenarios and needs of corporate users in various industries, providing enterprises with a one-stop business service platform.

The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Shanghai Jianchi., has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Tongdow E-commerce and Beijing Tongbang Zhuoyi Technology, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of JD Digits, jointly providing customers with comprehensive services such as payment and supply chain management.

The launch of the commodity online payment platform represents the beginning of the cooperation with TD Holdings and JD Digits. In the future, the Company plans to develop deeper cooperation with JD Digits with respect to payment, supply chain financing, IoT-enhanced warehouses, etc., to provide commodity trading companies with integrated solutions for online payments and FinTech needs.

TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) is a commodities trading service provider conducted under the brand name "Huamucheng" by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Shenzhen Huamucheng Trading Co., Ltd headquartered in Shenzhen.

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of TD Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect.

