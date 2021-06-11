TD Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of New CFO

SHENZHEN, China, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "TD Holdings") (Nasdaq: GLG), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that Mr. Tianshi (Stanley) Yang has been appointed as the successor to Ms. Wei Sun to serve as the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and director of the Company's Board of Directors, effective June 11, 2021. Ms. Wei Sun resigned from her roles in the Company on June 11, 2021.

Mr. Tianshi (Stanley) Yang served as the Head of Investor Relations of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: AIH) from March 2020 to May 2021 and as the Financial Department Director of Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ: METX) from January 2019 to February 2020. From May 2016 to October 2018, Mr. Yang served as the Investment Director of China First Capital Group, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx: 01269). Mr. Yang has also served as a Senior Auditor at Ernst & Young from September 2011 to December 2013. Mr. Yang graduated from Tianjin University of Finance and Economics in Tianjin, China with a bachelor's degree in Financial Engineering, and obtained a master's degree in Finance from Brandeis University in Boston, U.S.

Ms. Renmei Ouyang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of TD Holdings, commented: "On behalf of the Board and the management team, I would like to thank Ms. Wei Sun for her tremendous efforts as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Director of the Board. At the same time, we warmly welcome Mr. Stanley Yang to join us and are confident that his demonstrated expertise, extensive experience and deep insight in the capital markets will be invaluable to the Company."

Mr. Stanley Yang, CFO of TD Holdings, stated, "I am delighted to join TD Holdings. I look forward to working closely with the management team to drive growth, profitability and create value for TD Holdings' shareholders."

About TD Holdings, Inc.

TD Holdings, Inc. is a service provider currently engaging in commodity trading business and supply chain service business in China. Its commodities trading business primarily involves purchasing non-ferrous metal product from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business primarily has served as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. For more information please visit http://ir.tdglg.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of TD Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Ms. Tina Xiao

Email:[email protected]

Tel: +1 917 609 0333

SOURCE TD Holdings, Inc.