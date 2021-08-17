TD Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Affected by the ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19, the Company expected its used luxurious car leasing business to be subject to continuous losses due to the closure of stores. As a result, the Company sold the used luxurious car leasing business in August 2020 and focused on the commodities trading and its complementary businesses.

Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We are pleased to report our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Despite the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and having just started our commodities trading business in late 2019, our revenue increased by 2981% to $59.84 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 as compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. The growth figure demonstrates that we are optimally situated to capture the opportunities in the market. We remain focused on driving momentum in our business, and we recently announced that we plan to commence our commodity trading business in Yangpu Economic Development Zone and launch a blockchain payment and settlement platform for online commodity trading in Yangzhou Economic & Technological Development Zone in China. Looking forward, we will strengthen the Company's competitive position over the long-term, including developing our global commodity e-commerce platform, building our own digital cloud warehouse, improving our trading settlement and payment system, creating a supply chain financial ecosystem as well as acquiring large-scale overseas minerals. With the visibility and validation afforded as a Nasdaq listed company, we can now confidently focus on building profitable revenue growth and creating value for our shareholders."

Financial Highlights

In the quarter ended June 30, 2021

Total revenue was $59.84 million, consisting of $59.51 million from sales of commodities products, and $0.33 million from supply chain management services for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 , an increase of 2981% from $1.94 million for the same quarter ended June 30, 2020 .





, an increase of 2981% from for the same quarter ended . Net income from continuing operation was $0.36 million, as compared with net loss from continuing operations of $5.17 million for the same quarter ended June 30, 2020 . Net income was $0.36 million , as compared with net loss of $5.46 million for the same quarter ended June 30, 2020 .





. Net income was , as compared with net loss of for the same quarter ended . Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was nil, compared with basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.11 for the same quarter ended June 30, 2020 .

In the six months ended June 30, 2021

Total revenue was $89.42 million, consisting of $88.95 million from sales of commodities products, and $0.47 million from supply chain management services for the six months ended June 30, 2021 , an increase of 2740% from $3.15 million for the same period ended June 30, 2020 .





, an increase of 2740% from for the same period ended . Net loss from continuing operation was $1.18 million , as compared with net loss from continuing operations of $5.26 million for the same period ended June 30, 2020 . Net loss was $1.18 million, as compared with net loss of $5.82 million for the same period ended June 30, 2020 .





, as compared with net loss from continuing operations of for the same period ended . Net loss was $1.18 million, as compared with net loss of $5.82 million for the same period ended . Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.01, compared with basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.17 for the same period ended June 30, 2020 .

Financial Results

In the three months ended June 30, 2021

Revenues

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company sold non-ferrous metals to two customers at fixed prices, and earned revenues when the product ownership was transferred to its customers. The Company earned revenues of $59.51 million from sales of commodity products for the three months ended June 30, 2021, among which, $1.52 million generated from the related party, compared with $1.56 million from sales of commodity products for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company earned commodity distribution commission fees of $0.33 million from eight third party customers, compared with $0.35 million from two third party customers and $0.03 million from one related party customer for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Cost of revenue

Cost of revenue primarily consists of purchase costs of non-ferrous metal products. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company purchased non-ferrous metal products of $57.93 million from fifteen third party vendors and $1.53 million from five related party vendors, compared with $1.37 million from one third party vendor and $0.20 million from one related party vendor for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $1.61 million or 368%, to $2.05 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, from $0.44 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Selling, general and administrative expenses primarily consisted of salary and employee benefits, office rental expense, amortizations of intangible assets and convertible notes, professional service fees and finance offering related fees. The increase was mainly attributable to 1) amortization of intangible assets of $1.01 million and, 2) amortization of convertible notes of $0.12 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 while no such issuance for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Interest income

Interest income was primarily generated from loans made to third parties and related parties. Interest income increased by $1.14 million or 63%, to $2.94 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, from $1.80 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to loans made to Shenzhen Xinsuniao for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to $59.50 million made to additional 13 vendor customers, among which, $2.01 million was attributed to relate party and $0.94 million was generated from third party vendors.

Amortization of relative fair value of warrants relating to service provider

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the item represented the full amortization of beneficial conversion feature of $3.4 million and amortization of relative fair value of warrants of $3.06 million relating to the convertible notes which was exercised in May 2020.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, no such expenses incurred.

Net income from continuing operations

Net income was $0.36 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with net loss of $5.17 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Net loss from discontinued operations

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, net loss from discontinued operations was $0.29 million from discontinued operations of used luxurious car leasing business.

In the six months ended June 30, 2021

Revenues

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company sold non-ferrous metals to two related party customers at fixed prices, and earned revenues when the product ownership was transferred to its customers. The Company earned revenues of $88.95 million from sales of commodity products for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $2.62 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company earned commodity distribution commission fees of $0.47 million from third party vendors, compared with commission fees of $0.46 million from three third party customers and distribution service fees of $0.07 million from one related party customer for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Cost of revenue

Cost of revenue primarily consists of purchase costs of non-ferrous metal products. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company purchased non-ferrous metal products of $67.68 million from fifteen third party vendors and $21.20 million from five related party vendors, compared with $1.36 million from on third party vendor and $1.26 million from one related party vendor for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $2.88 million or 389%, to $3.62 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $0.74 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Selling, general and administrative expenses primarily consisted of salary and employee benefits, office rental expense, amortizations of intangible assets and convertible notes, professional service fees and finance offering related fees. The increase was mainly attributable to 1) amortization of intangible assets of $1.89 million and, 2) amortization of convertible notes of $0.16 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 while no such issuance for the three months ended June 30, 2020, 3) professional fee increased from $0.51 million to $0.77 million.

Interest income

Interest income was primarily generated from loans made to third parties and related parties. Interest income increased by $3.16 million or 168%, to $5.04 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $1.88 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to loans made to Shenzhen Xinsuniao for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to $59.50 million made to additional 13 vendor customers, among which, $3.62 million was attributed to relate party and $1.42 million was generated from third party vendors.

Share-based payment for service

On March 4, 2021, the Company issued 750,000 fully-vested warrants with an exercise price of $0.01, with a five-year life, to an agent who was engaged to complete the warrant waiver and exercise agreements. The Company applied Black-Scholes model and determined the fair value of the warrants to be $ $1,695,042. Significant estimates and assumptions used included stock price on March 4, 2021 of $2.27 per share, risk-free interest rate of one year of 0.08%, life of 5 years, and volatility of 71.57% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, no such expenses incurred.

Amortization of beneficial conversion feature and relative fair value of warrants relating to issuance of convertible notes

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the item represented the full amortization of beneficial conversion feature of $3.4 million and amortization of relative fair value of warrants of $3.06 million relating to the convertible notes which was exercised in May 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, no such expenses incurred.

Net loss from continuing operations

Net loss was $1.18 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with net loss of $5.26 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Net loss from discontinued operations

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, net loss from discontinued operations was $0.55 million from discontinued operations of used luxurious car leasing business.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Cash Flows

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $6.90 million, as compared with $2.70 million as of December 31, 2020.

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations was $3.79 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $2.74 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net cash used in operating activities was $3.79 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $2.72 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Net cash used in investing activities was $15.81 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, 2020, compared with $78.86 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $23.10 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $80.24 million the six months ended June 30, 2020.

About TD Holdings, Inc.

TD Holdings, Inc. is a service provider currently engaging in commodity trading business and supply chain service business in China. Its commodities trading business primarily involves purchasing non-ferrous metal product from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business primarily has served as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. For more information, please visit http://ir.tdglg.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of TD Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Ms. Tina Xiao

Email:[email protected]

Tel: +1 917 609 0333

TD HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash

$ 6,896,515



$ 2,700,013

Accounts receivable, net



2,523





-

Loans receivable from third parties



59,504,874





18,432,691

Prepayments



5,115,092





-

Due from related parties



20,366,043





55,839,045

Inventory



883,961





-

Other current assets



728,738





1,310,562

Total current assets



93,497,746





78,282,311



















Property and equipment, net



2,205





-

Goodwill



70,088,377





69,322,325

Intangible assets



22,999,116





19,573,846

Total noncurrent assets



93,089,698





88,896,171



















Total Assets

$ 186,587,444



$ 167,178,482



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current Liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 2,301,057



$ -

Advances from customers



10,995,818





9,214,369

Third party loan payables



1,996,533





-

Due to related parties



1,349,180





7,346,021

Bank borrowings



1,300,068





1,653,247

Income tax payable



6,703,087





5,460,631

Convertible notes



5,219,360





-

Acquisition payable



-





15,384,380

Other current liabilities



2,930,193





3,197,147

Total Current Liabilities



32,795,296





42,255,795



















Deferred tax liabilities



4,535,242





4,893,461

Total Non-current Liabilities



4,535,242





4,893,461



















Total Liabilities



37,330,538





47,149,256



















Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)

































Equity















Common stock (par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

97,043,566 and 79,131,207 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021

and December 31, 2020, respectively)



97,044





79,131

Additional paid-in capital



181,174,696





151,407,253

Statutory reserve



913,292





913,292

Accumulated deficit



(41,876,191)





(39,255,945)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



8,948,065





6,885,495

Total Equity



149,256,906





120,029,226



















Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 186,587,444



$ 167,178,482



TD HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Three Months Ended

June 30,



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



























Revenues























- Sales of commodity products – related parties

$ 1,523,616



$ 1,563,669



$ 21,926,631



$ 2,617,301

- Sales of commodity products – third parties



57,989,381





-





67,022,848









- Supply chain management services – related parties











26,949













70,596

- Supply chain management services – third parties



326,650





351,793





472,425





460,630

Total Revenue



59,839,647





1,942,411





89,421,904





3,148,527



































Cost of revenue































- Commodity product sales-related parties



(1,531,336)





(1,369,669)





(21,917,517)





(1,256,218)

- Commodity product sales-third parties



(57,932,603)





(200,679)





(66,965,015)





(1,369,669)

- Supply chain management services – related parties



-





-





-









- Supply chain management services – third parties



(2,592)





(7,633)





(3,642)





(7,954)

Total cost of revenue



(59,466,531)





(1,577,981)





(88,886,174)





(2,633,841)



































Gross profit



373,116





364,430





535,730





514,686



































Operating expenses































Selling, general, and administrative expenses



(2,054,354)





(439,128)





(3,624,733)





(740,825)

Total operating cost and expenses



(2,054,354)





(439,128)





(3,624,733)





(740,825)



































Other income (expenses), net































Interest income



2,946,236





1,804,743





5,045,093





1,884,923

Interest expenses



(155,825)





(31,610)





(283,248)





(54,480)

Share-based payment for service



-





-





(1,695,042)





-

Amortization of beneficial conversion feature relating to

issuance of convertible notes



-





(3,400,000)





-





(3,400,000)

Amortization of relative fair value of warrants relating to issuance of convertible notes



-





(3,060,000)





-





(3,060,000)

Other income (expense), net



(379,924)





-





(386,358)





-

Total other income (expenses), net



2,410,487





(4,686,867)





2,680,445





(4,629,557)



































Net income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



729,249





(4,761,565)





(408,558)





(4,855,696)



































Income tax expenses



(371,393)





(408,829)





(771,862)





(408,829)



































Net income (loss) from continued operations, net of tax



357,856





(5,170,394)





(1,180,420)





(5,264,525)



































Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



-





(292,091)





-





(552,445)



































Net income (loss)



357,856





(5,462,485)





(1,180,420)





(5,816,970)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



-





2,804





-





7,073

Net income (loss) attributable to TD Holdings, Inc.'s Stockholders

$ 357,856





(5,459,681)





(1,180,420)





(5,809,897)



































Comprehensive Income (Loss)































Net income (loss)

$ 357,856





(5,462,485)





(1,180,420)





(5,816,970)

Foreign currency translation adjustment



2,706,148





(85,670)





2,062,570





(87,972)

Comprehensive income (loss)



3,064,004





(5,548,155)





882,150





(5,904,942)

Less: Total comprehensive income - attributable to non-controlling interests



-





2,804





-





7,073

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to TD Holdings, Inc.

$ 3,064,064





(5,545,351)





882,150





(5,897,869)



































Income (Loss) per share - basic and diluted































Continuing Operation- Income (loss) per share – Basic and diluted



(0.00)





(0.11)





(0.01)





(0.17)

Continuing Operation- Income (loss) per share – Diluted



(0.00)





-





-





-

Discontinuing Operation-Net loss per share –Basic and diluted

$ -





(0.01)





-





(0.02)



































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding-Basic



96,821,039





47,486,210





95,025,014





30,579,616



































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- Diluted



102,312,155





-





-





-



TD HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollar)





For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2021



2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net loss

$ (1,180,420)





(5,816,970)

Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations



-





(552,445)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations



-





(5,264,525)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:















Amortization of intangible assets



1,895,871





-

Depreciation of fixed assets



130





-

Amortization of discount on convertible notes



163,333





-

Amortization of right of use assets



-





146,890

Amortization of beneficial conversion feature relating to issuance of convertible notes



-





3,400,000

Amortization of relative fair value of warrants relating to issuance of convertible notes



-





3,060,000

Share-based payment for service



1,695,042





-

Standstill fee relating to convertible notes



356,934





-

Interest expense for convertible notes



199,093





-

Deferred tax liabilities



(411,736)





-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Other current assets



601,683





(138,596)

Account receivables



(2,520)





(1,927,299)

Inventory



(882,764)





-

Prepayments



(5,108,162)





(2,843,373)

Advances from customers



1,677,349





63,976

Accounts payable



2,297,940





-

Due to related parties



(5,518,273)





(300,549)

Due from related parties



(457,032)





-

Income tax payable



1,175,327





408,829

Other current liabilities



(297,177)





820,815

Lease liabilities



-





(166,242)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations



(3,789,382)





(2,740,074)

Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations



-





19,213

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(3,789,382)





(2,720,861)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Purchases of intangible assets



(5,100,490)





-

Purchases of fixed assets



(2,332)





-

Final payment of acquisition of a subsidiary



(15,533,312)





-

Payment made on loan to related parties



(7,174,955)





-

Payment made on loans to third parties



(45,057,871)





(78,559,027)

Collection of loans from related parties



43,687,593





-

Collection of loans from third parties



13,370,395





-

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations



(15,810,972)





(78,559,027)

Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations



-





(300,711)

Net cash used in investing activities



(15,810,972)





(78,859,738)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ATM transaction



2,192,989





-

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under private placement transactions



24,450,000





13,500,000

Proceeds from exercise of warrants



7,500





36,000,000

Proceeds from issuance of convertible promissory notes



4,500,000





30,000,000

Proceeds from borrowings from related parties











1,121,770

Proceeds from borrowings from third parties



1,993,828





-

Repayments made on loans to related parties



(550,930)





-

Payments made on loans to third parties



(9,496,586)





-

Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations



23,096,801





80,621,770

Net cash used in financing activities from discontinuing operations



-





(381,554)

Net cash provided by financing activities



23,096,801





80,240,216

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



700,055





381,294

Net increase/(decrease)in cash and cash equivalents



4,196,502





(959,089)

Cash at beginning of period



2,700,013





2,446,683

Cash at end of period

$ 6,896,515





1,487,594

Less: Cash from discontinued operations



-





84

Cash from continuing operations



6,896,515





1,487,510

Supplemental Cash Flow Information















Cash paid for interest expense



-





-

Cash paid for income tax

$ 75,416



$ -

Supplemental disclosure of Non-cash investing and financing activities















Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$ -



$ 455,635

Issuance of common stocks in connection with conversion of convertible notes

$ -



$ 30,000,000

Issuance of common stocks in connection with private placements, net of issuance costs with proceeds collected in advance in November 2019

$ -



$ 1,600,000

Issuance of common stocks in connection with warrant cashless exercise in March 2021

$ 1,439,826



$ -



SOURCE TD Holdings, Inc.