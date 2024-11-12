TD Investors Have Opportunity to Lead The Toronto-Dominion Bank Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD" or the "Company") (NYSE: TD).

Class Period: February 29, 2024 – October 9, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2024

Investors suffering losses on their TD investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 215-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) TD's optimistic claims of updating and fixing the Company's AML program, alleging a full understanding of the scope of the issue, and further setting aside a significant provision of approximately $3 billion claimed to cover the anticipated monetary impact of the resolutions fell well short of any level of appropriate transparency towards its investors; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

[email protected]

www.howardsmithlaw.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith