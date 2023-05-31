T.D. Jakes Foundation Appoints New CEO Kelley Cornish

Foundation Work to Financial Literacy, Support Black Female Leadership and Entrepreneurship, Homeownership, and STEAM Education to Close Racial Wealth Gap

DALLAS, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T.D. Jakes Foundation, a workforce development and community building organization committed to building bridges to opportunity, established by noted entrepreneur and global leader, T.D. Jakes, announced Kelley Cornish as its new CEO. Cornish is a veteran diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) corporate executive who has spent decades championing underrepresented groups.

Like Jakes, Cornish is driven by a passion for social progress and presents an inspiring agenda aimed at reinforcing the Foundation's support to ensure the continued effectiveness of DEI programs. With a profound commitment to tackling systemic inequities head-on, Cornish envisions an aspect of the Foundation as a dynamic think tank, dedicated to researching and devising innovative solutions for the most pressing issues surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion. By leveraging the Foundation's resources, expertise, and partnerships, Cornish's agenda paves the way for transformative change, empowering marginalized communities and fostering a more equitable future for all.

"Bringing Kelley in to lead the Foundation is a strategic and advantageous relationship that will help our efforts in a unique and inventive way," said Chairman T.D. Jakes of T.D. Jakes Foundation. "We have complete synergy in our visions to uplift communities, and Kelley has the knowledge and experience to bring together corporate and community partners to impact people and transform lives."

"Leading the T.D. Jakes Foundation, an organization that is dedicated to empowering minority communities burdened by systemic barriers is a culmination of the work I've been doing throughout my career," said Cornish. "We want to become a think tank for answers to the issues that have impacted wealth, home ownership, financial literacy, women in corporate America and more."

Previously Cornish held executive diversity roles for TD Bank Group and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. In 2022, Cornish received the Woman of the Year Award from iHeartMedia radio for her work in the community and in corporate America. Additionally, she has been recognized as one of the Most Influential Women in Corporate America by Savoy Magazine, named one of the Top 25 Influential Black Women in Business by the Network Journal, and she was a recipient of the Sojourner Truth Award by the National Congress of Black Women. Most recently, Cornish served as the Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer for Diverse Segments, Representation, and Inclusion (DSRI) at Wells Fargo & Company and held several roles within the company leading enterprise diversity strategies and processes implemented globally.

"There is a trend with Black women leaving Corporate America for many reasons including lack of leadership support and recognition while feeling undervalued in their roles in the workplace more than any other racial group," said Cornish. "This is on top of their personal struggles where many are juggling caregiving, insufficient health advice, finances, and access to capital needed to create advancement and generational wealth. We want to be part of the solution for these women."

Also recently appointed to the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce, headed by Dale Petroskey, as a board member, Cornish will continue to foster the T.D. Jakes Foundation's existing relationships with Goldman Sachs and Dallas Mavericks among many other notable organizations with ongoing initiatives. The Foundation's commitment to STEM/STEAM education and workforce development will continue, highlighting new programs this year geared toward financial literacy, home ownership, and supporting businesses and career development for minorities, especially Black women.

Last month, Wells Fargo and the T.D. Jakes Group, a global conglomerate that includes T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures, LLC (TDJREV), T.D. Jakes Enterprises (TDJE) and T.D. Jakes Foundation (TDJF) announced a strategic partnership to drive economic vitality and inclusivity in communities across America. Over the next 10 years, the partnership between these organizations could result in up to $1 billion in capital and financing from Wells Fargo, as well as grants from the Wells Fargo Foundation.

