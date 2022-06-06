T.D. Jakes Foundation Kicks Off Third-Annual STEAM Academy 'Hackathon'

The Hackathon, presented by the Dallas Mavericks and powered by Goldman Sachs, is a free two-week immersive experience in technology and innovation for 325 students ages 14 to 18.

DALLAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The T.D. Jakes Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building bridges to opportunity for underserved populations around the world, is launching its third annual STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math) Academy program for students ages 14-18. This year's STEAM Academy is a free two-week immersive 'Hackathon,' presented by the Dallas Mavericks and powered by Goldman Sachs.

The Hackathon will run from June 6 to 17 and provide 200 North Texas-area students and 125 students attending virtually from 24 U.S. states and Canada with hands-on experience in complex and essential technology skills. Over the course of the program, students will work in groups of five, each guided by a Goldman Sachs engineer as their group counselor. They will learn the engineering process, including how to ideate, prototype an idea, and communicate with impact. Using an engineering mindset, they will hack their way to an innovative solution to one of the world's toughest challenges.

At the end of the program on June 17, the top five teams will deliver their final presentations and special prizes will be awarded to the winners. The experience will leave participating students with new knowledge and abilities, enabling them to use the power of technology and innovation in their lives and future careers.

"We know that exposure to technology and innovation from an early age can open new doorways for young people who may not otherwise see themselves represented in these fields," said T.D. Jakes, Chairman of T.D. Jakes Foundation. "Careers in STEAM industries are some of the fastest growing and highest paying in today's workforce. Our goal with STEAM Academy has always been to prepare the next generation of digital natives to be the tech leaders our future needs."

"We are delighted to back for a third year at STEAM Academy and are so grateful to the Dallas Mavericks and Goldman Sachs for their partnership in the Hackathon," said Hattie Hill, T.D. Jakes Foundation President & CEO. "I cannot wait to see all the exciting things these talented young people will produce during these two intensive weeks. Our hope is that this experience will be the spark that lights a fire of inspiration they can draw upon throughout the course of their lives."

The opening event on June 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., will feature welcomes, introductions, and remarks from: T.D. Jakes Foundation President Hattie Hill and Chairman T.D. Jakes, as well as Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks and Aasem Khalil, Head of the Dallas Office & Co-Head of Latin America at Goldman Sachs.

"We are honored to be presenting STEAM Academy again," said Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks. "Over the past three years, we have seen the immense and life-changing impact this program has on the students who go through it, and it's a privilege to partner with T.D. Jakes Foundation on yet another innovative experience."

Goldman Sachs is powering the STEAM Academy Hackathon with the contribution of a comprehensive curriculum and the talents of 65 engineers who are serving as counselors to groups of five students. Throughout the course of the program, senior leaders from Goldman Sachs including co-CIO George Lee, Global Head of Partner Family Office Lisa Opoku and Head of Texas Engineering & Global Head of Data Design & Curation Ramanathan Narayanan will also speak at a series of events.

"We are thrilled to take part in the STEAM Academy Hackathon and support the important work of the T.D. Jakes Foundation," said Aasem Khalil, Head of the Dallas Office & co-Head of Latin America, Goldman Sachs. "We look forward to bringing our senior leaders and engineers together to provide resources to students as we help usher in the next generation of engineers."

For more information about STEAM Academy, please visit: https://tdjfoundation.org/steam-academy/

About the T.D. Jakes Foundation

Founded by Chairman T.D. Jakes in 2020, the T.D. Jakes Foundation (TDJF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to building bridges to opportunity for underserved populations in the United States and around the world. The Foundation aims to create a generational legacy of success for those it serves by providing access to the skills and resources needed for success in the modern workplace and forging partnerships with private companies, nonprofits, and public organizations to amplify the impact of every initiative. Building on Chairman Jakes' 45 years of connecting diverse communities across socio-economic divides, TDJF is focused on uplifting communities, educating people of all ages on STEAM subjects, and connecting corporations to new, highly-skilled pools of talent amid increasing global competition. For more information, visit: www.tdjfoundation.org.

