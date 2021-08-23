T.D. Jakes' Humanitarian Arm Forms Partnership To Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Mega Care, the humanitarian group of The Potter's House, is teaming up with New York-area Perfecting Faith Church and Tabernacle of Glory in Miami to provide relief to 25,000 families affected by the recent earthquake and tropical storm in Haiti.

More than 1.5 million households in the Caribbean nation have been affected by the Aug. 14 earthquake, which killed more than 2,000 people, and injured thousands more. The 7.2-magnitude earthquake also toppled thousands of buildings, knocked out power and crippled access to fresh water. A tropical storm followed two days later, triggering mudslides that have made many roads impassable.

The three organizations are forming a partnership to provide food, water, tents, shelter and medical assistance to affected households. Tabernacle of Glory has already deployed personnel to affected areas in Haiti to aid 1,000 households and is looking forward to doing much more.

"The Potter's House is committed to helping meet the needs of our brothers and sisters in Haiti," said Bishop T.D. Jakes, senior pastor of The Potter's House, whose humanitarian arm United Mega Care has provided relief domestically and abroad, including the Bahamas, Kenya and Zambia. "With your support we can help our United Mega Care partners, who already have boots on the ground preparing life-saving supplies like non-perishable food, PPE and tents, while also providing emergency care and spiritual guidance.

"This is the time, more than ever, to show love to others," added Gregory Toussaint, pastor of Tabernacle of Glory, which has branches throughout the United States and Canada as well as hundreds of Bible study groups in Haiti.

"Through this disaster relief effort, we will supply resources that will assist with the essentials for living in this emergency. We collaborate in this relief effort to be our 'brother's keeper,'" said Donnie McClurkin, pastor of Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport, New York.

Here's how you can help:

Visit www.thepottershouse.org or text 28950 with the code: WeCareRelief along with your dollar amount to support our disaster relief efforts in Haiti.

along with your dollar amount to support our disaster relief efforts in Haiti. Financial donations via Tabernacle of Glory can be made by calling: 786-505-1580

The South Florida Drop-off location is 990 NE 125 th St., Suite 200, Miami, FL 33161

St., Suite 200, 33161

Email: [email protected]

Financial donations via Perfecting Faith Church can be made by texting the PFCHAITI or via Cash App: $PFCFREEPORT, with the word HAITI Relief in the memo.

Relief in the memo. Donations can be dropped on in-person at Perfecting Faith Church, 311 N. Main St., Freeport, NY 11520

About The Potter's House

Located in Dallas, The Potter's House is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization led by Bishop T.D. Jakes, twice featured on the cover of Time magazine as "America's Best Preacher" and as one of the nation's "25 Most Influential Evangelicals." The Potter's House has five locations: The Potter's House of Dallas, The Potter's House of Fort Worth, The Potter's House of North Dallas, The Potter's House of Denver and The Potter's House One LA.

Media Contacts:



Olalekan Oguntoyinbo, [email protected], 469-475-9414

Christine Cape, [email protected], 404-545-0085

Jordan Hora, [email protected] , 214-608-2006

SOURCE The Potter's House