T.D. Jakes' Iconic Conference Takes Its Curtain Call

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as a Sunday school gathering that quickly grew into one of the nation's most popular conferences for women—helping turn Bishop T.D. Jakes into a household name—will take its final curtain call next fall in 2020. Jakes' international best-selling book-turned-conference, film and global movement—Woman, Thou Art Loosed!—will host its last conference on Sept. 10-12, 2020, in Atlanta.

Woman, Thou Art Loosed! began as one of Jakes' most popular books, which he transformed into one of the most successful global women's conferences, elevating his profile and making him one of the most popular Christian leaders in the U.S. For decades Jakes has brought inspirational and motivational speakers to the stage to help women around the world be loosed from a myriad of strongholds, transforming them into revelations that helped women change the world.

For years, Woman, Thou Art Loosed! has opened the doors for Jakes to highlight challenges and unique nuances hidden from the global narrative, emancipating women and their families from generations of being contained. The outcome of those moments from Woman, Thou Art Loosed! is still reverberating around the world today.

"I'm coming to the end of a season, and I wanted you to hear it directly from me," remarked Jakes, founder of the conference and senior pastor of The Potter's House, in a video announcement. "I want you to be there as we celebrate the women who have been loosed, the women who are being loosed and the women who have entered into opportunities they would have never experienced without Woman, Thou Art Loosed!"

"What a journey this has been. Woman, Thou Art Loosed! has been a catalyst for millions around the globe for empowerment, financial equity, spiritual growth and a consortium of other issues for decades," said Jakes. "We are proud that we have been able to help elevate and be an advocate for women in this space."

The conference was previously held for years in Atlanta before moving around to cities like Houston and Dallas. Now the conference comes home to Atlanta in 2020. It will focus on leadership and showcase some of the most accomplished women in ministry and entrepreneurship, to help women uncover how to shatter the proverbial glass ceiling, and how to develop and maintain the proper mindset for lifelong success.

Before Woman, Thou Art Loosed! closes its doors, the conference will bring back some of the fans' favorite guests to the stage. (Speakers and conference programming will be announced at a later date.)

"Though Woman, Thou Art Loosed! as it exists today will take its final curtain call next year, our message will not end in 2020. We will continue to be on the forefront of addressing global issues, championing matters that spark progress and being a vocal advocate during these changing times," Jakes said. "I encourage any woman who is looking to disrupt the status quo in their lives and respective fields, who is looking for healing, who is looking for wisdom, to join us."

What:

Woman, Thou Art Loosed! conference

Who:

Bishop T.D. Jakes

Other speaks to be confirmed at a later date



When:

Sept. 10-12, 2020

Where:

Georgia World Congress Center

285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW

Atlanta, GA 30313

Additional information on speakers, talent, topics and schedule (to be announced later) can be found at wtal.org.

About The Potter's House

Located in Dallas, The Potter's House is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization led by Bishop T. D. Jakes, twice featured on the cover of Time magazine as America's Best Preacher and as one of the nation's 25 Most Influential Evangelicals. The Potter's House has four locations: The Potter's House of Dallas, The Potter's House of Fort Worth, The Potter's House of North Dallas and The Potter's House of Denver.

