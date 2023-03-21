T.D. Jakes' International Leadership Summit Features Disruptive Thinkers Who Lead During Volatile Times

Global summit in Orlando also features one-day business accelerator "Good Soil" aimed at investing in budding entrepreneurs

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders need disruptive thinking. With the ever changing culture and new challenges, leaders now more than ever need to rethink how they do things. T.D. Jakes' International Leadership Summit, in Orlando from May 4-6, equips leaders, visionaries and entrepreneurs with the latest resources and expertise to help leaders navigate these volatile times.

The Internal Leadership Summit continues to be one of the most transformative leadership conferences as a standard-bearer for ecclesial learning and professional development. Previous speakers at the conference include Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry, Stedman Graham, Craig Groeschel, Cynthia Marshall and Miles McPherson. This year, Jakes is joined by Paul Adefarasin, Tudor Bismark, Nona Jones, Janice Byrant Howroyd and other leaders of business, entertainment, faith and other arenas.

Preceding the annual gathering, on May 3, as part of its 2023 national tour is Good Soil, a one-day intensive business accelerator program offered by TDJ Enterprises aimed to impact, scale and grow underrepresented businesses. More information can be found here.

WHO:

T.D. Jakes, CEO of the T.D. Jakes Group and senior pastor of The Potter's House

Paul Adefarasin, senior pastor of House On The Rock

Nona Jones, chief content and partnership officer at YouVersion

Janice Bryant Howroyd, founder and CEO of ActOne

E. Dewey Smith, senior pastor of The House of Hope Atlanta, The Hosue of Hope Macon and The House of Hope WestPointe

Tudor Bismark, founder and overseer of Jabula New Life Ministries International

Dana Carson, senior pastor of Reflections of Christ's Kingdom World Outreach International

Dr. Anita Phillips, trauma therapist and life coach

Hattie Hill, president and CEO of the T.D. Jakes Foundation

Bozoma Saint John, marketing executive, author and entrepreneur

Latasha Gillespie, executive head of Global DEIA for Amazon Studio, Prime Video and IMDb.

…and more leaders of business, faith and entertainment

WHERE:

Orange County Convention Center

9800 International Dr.

Orlando, FL 32819

WHEN:

May 4-6, 2023

Media Credentials:

About the International Leadership Summit

Founded by T.D. Jakes—real estate mogul, New York Times bestselling author, pioneering CEO and entrepreneur, global humanitarian, devoted philanthropist, senior pastor of The Potter's House—the International Leadership Summit is an annual transformative conference. Since 2011, the conference has cultivated aspiring and tenured entrepreneurs and leaders with the tools to become successful in for-profit and not-for-profit industries.

