T.D. Jakes' Most Popular Conference Goes Digital

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. continues to practice social distancing, there is no need to be socially isolated. With more than half of Americans reporting the coronavirus is harming their mental health (for women and Blacks, this number increases), feelings of loneliness, depression and despair can easily infiltrate if care is not taken. To encourage social interaction and help women not just survive, but thrive, T.D. Jakes' popular conference Woman, Thou Art Loosed! is offering a special virtual experience, Oct. 15-17.

Motivated by faith, as the U.S. grapples with COVID-19, the start of school and other social issues, women are coming together virtually this fall to worship, reflect and learn as the legendary Woman, Thou Art Loosed! conference goes completely digital for the first time in its 20 plus-year history.

An event that typically draws tens of thousands of women from around the globe, Woman, Thou Art Loosed! will be providing a unique online experience on a platform to be announced. Session speakers include conference founder Bishop T.D. Jakes, Serita Jakes, Sarah Jakes Roberts and Cora Jakes Coleman. The conference plans to touch on current topics, including social justice in entertainment, mental health and how to turn anger into action.

Tickets already purchased for the 2020 in-person event have been automatically transferred to the 2021 Atlanta event. Registration for Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Homecoming: Grand Finale 2021 conference can be done online at WTAL.org.

What:

Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Virtual Experience

When:

Oct. 15-17

Thursday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. CT

Bishop T.D. Jakes

Friday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. CT

Serita Jakes

Sarah Jakes Roberts

Cora Jakes Coleman

Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 – 11 a.m. CT

Bishop T.D. Jakes

Additional information about how to join the conference, notable speakers and a full schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, and can be found at WTAL.org/virtual, along with details about talent and topics.

Media Opportunities:

Press who are interested in receiving coverage opportunity alerts can submit their information online.

Woman, Thou Art Loosed! began as one of Bishop T.D. Jakes' most popular books. Realizing the need to continually empower women outside the pages of his book, Jakes created one of the most successful global women's conferences. Since the conference's inception in 1996, Jakes has become one of the most popular Christian leaders in the U.S. For decades Jakes has brought inspirational and motivational speakers to the stage to help women around the world be loosed from a myriad of strongholds including depression, guilt, loss of faith and helplessness.

About The Potter's House

Located in Dallas, The Potter's House is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization led by Bishop T. D. Jakes, twice featured on the cover of Time magazine as America's Best Preacher and as one of the nation's 25 Most Influential Evangelicals. The Potter's House has five locations: The Potter's House of Dallas, The Potter's House of Fort Worth, The Potter's House of North Dallas, The Potter's House of Denver and The Potter's House OneLA.

