T.D. Jakes Teams Up With iHeartMedia to Launch "NXT Chapter," A Weekly Podcast Helping to Co-Author New Pages of America's Collective Story

Premiering November 14, the weekly iHeartPodcast will feature special guests including Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Jeezy, Mellody Hobson, Dr. Charles Amos, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Jason Wilson and more

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a cultural moment marked by social divide, shifting values, and a national hunger for clarity, T.D. Jakes, New York Times best-selling author, noted entrepreneur and one of the world's most trusted voices, is turning the page. Today, he has teamed up with iHeartMedia, the no. 1 podcast publisher globally, to announce the debut of "NXT Chapter with T.D. Jakes." Premiering November 14 with special guest Oprah Winfrey, the series will bring together some of the most influential minds in business, entertainment, wellness, and culture for intimate conversations that will help audiences not just cope but evolve. Listeners can hear the official trailer now, HERE.

With its debut, "NXT Chapter" will offer a rare space where some of the world's most distinguished voices including Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Jeezy, Mellody Hobson, Dr. Charles Amos, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Jason Wilson, and more will chart the next chapter of society's shared story. Few public figures command the level of trust and access that allows T.D. Jakes to convene guests of this caliber, reflecting the broad respect he holds across industries and generations. More than a new project, the series is both a literal and symbolic next chapter for Jakes and an invitation for listeners to explore what their own "next" will look like, and how to get there together.

In each weekly episode, Jakes and a guest will explore the life pivots, setbacks, and revelations that shaped their journeys and what came after. "NXT Chapter" will offer a perspective many never heard from T.D. Jakes before but one that's been shaping the culture all along. More than a conversation, it will become a guide for the evolution of purpose for individuals and for the nation to turn the page.

"This isn't just a podcast, it's a platform for perspective. I've spent my life speaking to people's souls. Now, I want to sit with their stories," remarked Jakes. "NXT Chapter is about mapping what comes next for us, for our communities, and for the world we're building together. I'm glad to be launching into my next chapter with iHeart and have the opportunity to reach a whole new audience on this journey. America's story is still being written, but too often we speak past one another instead of with one another," Jakes added. "NXT Chapter invites us to pause, listen, and begin drafting a future rooted in clarity, compassion, and shared purpose."

A Platform for the Moment

For decades, Jakes has been known globally as "The Bishop", a world-renowned thought leader, filmmaker, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and founder of The Potter's House Church. But long before stepping away from the pulpit's day-to-day responsibilities, Jakes was already reshaping how faith, culture, and commerce intersect in modern society. From studio partnerships and real estate ventures to publishing and global philanthropy, he has consistently been a force for innovation across every space he occupies.

Now, in partnership with iHeartMedia, he turns the page once again not into something new, but into something more. "NXT Chapter with T.D. Jakes" will offer audiences a rare opportunity to experience the mind behind the movement, the strategist, the media pioneer, and the cultural architect whose influence has quietly guided boardrooms, sound stages, and community halls for nearly 50 years. It's the brain behind the Bible. The builder behind the brand.

Recorded less than a year after Jakes publicly revealed his near-fatal heart attack in an exclusive interview on The Today Show, the series will capture a personal dimension of his journey. Several episodes will reflect on his recovery, renewed perspective, and the clarity of purpose that continues to shape this next season of his life and work.

"At a time when people are searching for hope and more connection, 'NXT Chapter with T.D. Jakes' is the perfect podcast to remind us of what is possible when people from different walks of life come together," said Will Pearson, President, iHeartPodcasts. "We are excited to help Bishop Jakes connect with iHeart's listeners everywhere to find out what might be the next page in their own personal journeys."

A Strategic Alliance at Scale

With iHeartMedia's unmatched scale, "NXT Chapter" will reach a broad audience from business leaders to culture shapers to everyday listeners seeking purpose. The new partnership will build on T.D. Jakes's expansive digital footprint, including millions of followers, monthly video views, and a digital ecosystem generating over 2 billion annual impressions.

Listen and Subscribe

"NXT Chapter with T.D. Jakes" is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and will be available beginning November 14, 2025 on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere listeners get their podcasts. Follow the show at @NXTChapterPod on Instagram and watch full-length video episodes and exclusive content on YouTube.com/@NXTChapterPodcast

Editor's Note:

About T.D. Jakes

T.D. Jakes is a global thought leader, CEO, filmmaker, New York Times bestselling author, and founder of The Potter's House Church in Dallas, TX. Through his conglomerate The T.D. Jakes Group, Jakes leads brands across media, real estate, and social impact, including a 10-year strategic partnership with Wells Fargo to mobilize up to $1 billion in capital and grants for inclusive development, workforce expansion, and entrepreneurial growth. His influence spans entertainment, civic leadership, and faith and now, with NXT Chapter, a new generation of digital storytelling. Watch full-length video episodes and exclusive content on YouTube.com/@NXTChapterPodcast

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with nine out of ten Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the size of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, with five times more followers than the next audio media brand, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

