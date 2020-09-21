T.D. Jakes' Virtual Conference a 'Master Class' in Leveraging Faith over Fear

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During more than 20 years of the Woman, Thou Art Loosed! international gatherings, women have firmly stood at the forefront of social change, unafraid to use their voices for justice. As the U.S. continues to grapple with COVID-19, women are coming together, motivated by faith, to worship, reflect and learn virtually as the conference goes completely digital Oct. 15-17. Designed and created by Bishop T.D. Jakes, Master Class—exclusively offered at Woman, Thou Art Loosed!—will help women advance in their spheres of influence across business, entertainment, healthcare, technology, finance and ministry.

During this year's three-day virtual event, Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Master Class will discuss current topics including Black Lives Matter, education, social justice in entertainment, mental health and how to turn anger into action. Featured speakers include mother of Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton; CEO of REFORM Alliance and CNN host Van Jones; mother of Bothem Jean, Allison Jean; nationally acclaimed trauma therapist and life coach Anita Philips; communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist Caroline Leaf; journalist and former NBCUniversal executive Paula Madison; and others.

An event that typically draws tens of thousands of women from around the globe, Woman, Thou Art Loosed! is offering two options for attendees: Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Master Class will broadcast on Bishop's Village for a fee, while Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Virtual Experience will be broadcast on YouTube, providing a unique online experience at no cost to attendees. YouTube speakers include conference founder Bishop T.D. Jakes, Serita Jakes, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Cora Jakes Coleman, Sheryl Brady and Yolanda Pierce.

Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Master Class has previously featured panels on topics ranging from challenges female leaders face in male-dominated work environments to tips on financial freedom and how to achieve work-life balance. In 2018, GRAMMY Award-winning singer and former member of Destiny's Child Michelle Williams shared her struggles with depression, and Cynthia Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, addressed issues of diversity and inclusion.

Where:

Online at YouTube.com/TDJakesOfficial and at Bishop's Village

Detailed information about speakers, talent, topics and schedule can be found at WTAL.org/Virtual.

Tickets already purchased for the 2020 in-person event have been automatically transferred to the 2021 event. Registration for the 2021 conference can be done online at WTAL.org.

Media Opportunities:

Press may apply online for a media credential for access to Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Master Class. Media will be sent a follow-up email approving or declining credentials.

Woman, Thou Art Loosed! began as one of Bishop T.D. Jakes' most popular books. Realizing the need to continually empower women outside the pages of his book, Jakes created one of the most successful global women's conferences. Since the conference's inception in 1996, Jakes has become one of the most popular Christian leaders in the U.S. For decades Jakes has brought inspirational and motivational speakers to the stage to help women around the world be loosed from a myriad of strongholds including depression, guilt, loss of faith and helplessness. The conference will take its curtain call next year in Atlanta.

About The Potter's House

Located in Dallas, The Potter's House is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization led by Bishop T. D. Jakes, twice featured on the cover of Time magazine as America's Best Preacher and as one of the nation's 25 Most Influential Evangelicals. The Potter's House has five locations: The Potter's House of Dallas, The Potter's House of Fort Worth, The Potter's House of North Dallas, The Potter's House of Denver and The Potter's House OneLA.

