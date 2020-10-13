T.D. Jakes' Virtual Conference Anticipates Nearly 10,000 As New Topics, Speakers Revealed

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tackling today's most pressing topics, Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Master Class welcomes Gayle King, anchor for CBS' This Morning; Keisha Lance Bottoms, mayor of Atlanta; Angela Rye, attorney and CEO of IMPACT strategies; Meagan Good, actress; and Bozoma Saint John, chief marketing officer for Netflix; to a robust lineup of national voices.

Designed and created by Bishop T.D. Jakes, Master Class—exclusively offered at Woman, Thou Art Loosed!—will help women advance in their spheres of influence across business, entertainment, healthcare, technology, finance and ministry.

During this year's virtual event Oct. 15-17, which nearly 10,000 women are expected to attend, Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Master Class will discuss current topics including Black Lives Matter, education, mental health and social justice in entertainment—led by Good and Saint John. Just-added session titled "What You Do vs. Who You Are"—featuring panelists King, Lance Bottoms and Rye—will address balancing a work persona with one's overall identity. The pressure and demands of the workplace often require a different version of the woman who goes home to greet her family at night. For women of color especially, being allowed to show vulnerability is increasingly at odds. It seems that as women of color enter positions of authority and influence, they are held to a different likability standard. Are women of color allowed to be powerful on the job and likeable at the same time? And how can we identify the often-harmful yet subtle suggestions to separate identity from one's job? In this intriguing session, the panel will discuss ways women who are doing it all can separate their identities from their careers and handle adversity in the world.

An event that typically draws tens of thousands of women from around the globe, Woman, Thou Art Loosed! is offering two options for attendees: Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Master Class will broadcast on Bishop's Village for a fee, while Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Virtual Experience will be broadcast on YouTube, providing a unique online experience at no cost to attendees. YouTube speakers include conference founder Bishop T.D. Jakes, Serita Jakes, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Cora Jakes Coleman, Sheryl Brady and Yolanda Pierce.

Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Master Class speakers:

Bishop T.D. Jakes , senior pastor of The Potter's House

, senior pastor of The House Gayle King , anchor at CBS

, anchor at CBS Keisha Lance Bottoms , mayor of Atlanta

, mayor of Angela Rye , attorney and CEO of IMPACT Strategies

, attorney and CEO of IMPACT Strategies Meagan Good , actress

, actress Bozoma Saint John, chief marketing officer for Netflix

Van Jones , CEO of REFORM Alliance and CNN host

, CEO of REFORM Alliance and CNN host Sybrina Fulton , mother of Trayvon Martin

, mother of Allison Jean , mother of Bothem Jean

, mother of Bothem Jean Anita Philips , nationally acclaimed trauma therapist and life coach

, nationally acclaimed trauma therapist and life coach Caroline Leaf , communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist

, communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist Paula Madison , journalist and former NBCUniversal executive

, journalist and former NBCUniversal executive Tina Naidoo , executive director of Texas Offender Reentry Initiative

Where:

Online at YouTube.com/TDJakesOfficial and at Bishop's Village

Toyota and The Dream Project are the official sponsors of Woman, Thou Art Loosed Virtual Experience.

Detailed information about speakers, talent, topics and schedule can be found at WTAL.org/Virtual.

Tickets already purchased for the 2020 in-person event have been automatically transferred to the 2021 event. Registration for the 2021 conference can be done online at WTAL.org.

Woman, Thou Art Loosed! began as one of Bishop T.D. Jakes' most popular books. Realizing the need to continually empower women outside the pages of his book, Jakes created one of the most successful global women's conferences. Since the conference's inception in 1996, Jakes has become one of the most popular Christian leaders in the U.S. For decades Jakes has brought inspirational and motivational speakers to the stage to help women around the world be loosed from a myriad of strongholds including depression, guilt, loss of faith and helplessness. The conference will take its curtain call next year in Atlanta.

About The Potter's House

Located in Dallas, The Potter's House is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization led by Bishop T. D. Jakes, twice featured on the cover of Time magazine as America's Best Preacher and as one of the nation's 25 Most Influential Evangelicals. The Potter's House has five locations: The Potter's House of Dallas, The Potters House of Fort Worth, The Potter's House of North Dallas, The Potter's House of Denver and The Potter's House OneLA.

SOURCE Woman, Thou Art Loosed!

Related Links

http://www.wtal.org

