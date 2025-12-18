TD Securities Joins Capital Markets Gateway as Investor and Client, Expanding Global Underwriter Network

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Markets Gateway (CMG) , a fintech firm modernizing the equity capital markets (ECM), today announced that TD Securities has joined its global underwriter network as both an investor and a client. TD Securities becomes part of CMG's initiative to modernize global ECM workflows, joining existing investors that include Bank of America, Barclays, Citigroup, Fidelity Investments, Franklin Templeton, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada and UBS.

As one of North America's largest and most influential capital markets institutions, TD Securities brings deep expertise across ECM activities. By partnering with CMG, TD Securities will benefit from richer data intelligence and more efficient and collaborative workflows with partners and clients across North America.

The strategic investment will support CMG's continued global expansion and mark another significant milestone in the firm's global growth strategy. This commitment follows the addition of RBC to CMG's underwriter network and reinforces CMG's mission to serving markets globally with modern technology and connected workflows.

"Our global expansion is building momentum, and adding TD Securities reflects strong demand from industry-leading North American institutions for next-generation ECM technology," said Greg Ingram, CMG CEO. "TD Securities' involvement represents another meaningful milestone in our mission to modernize the global primary markets."

About Capital Markets Gateway LLC

Capital Markets Gateway (CMG) is a financial technology firm transforming the equity capital markets (ECM). CMG's platform connects sell-side firms and the buy side to provide workflow efficiencies throughout the entire ECM offering process. CMG helps clients make more timely, better-informed decisions with data intelligence solutions that provide real-time offering information, historical data and a single system of record for firm-wide deal activity and compliance. Launched in 2017 by a team of ECM practitioners, the CMG platform is currently relied on by 25 investment banks and 135 asset managers representing over $40 trillion in AUM. For more information visit www.cmgx.io.

