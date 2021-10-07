TD SYNNEX Launches World of Inspiration Virtual Demo Lab

FREMONT, Calif. and CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced the launch of World of Inspiration, a virtual demo lab that uses an immersive approach to visualize and collaborate on multi-vendor solutions within authentic environments. The lab can be customized to simulate scenarios such as return to school, festivals and other public events, as well as the management of disasters by providing a roadmap outlining how a smart city uses technology to respond efficiently and safely. The platform features nine unique environments in the form of a city with 45 3D-rendered vendor products and seven software solutions.

World of Inspiration showcases next-generation digital transformation solutions and provides resellers the opportunity to present high-quality, interactive use case scenarios of multi-vendor solutions to end customers. Partners can use the virtual showcase to bridge the gap between IT professionals and technology users envisioning the future. Solutions feature products from a range of technology segments, including collaboration, networking and security, to create complete solutions for end users.

"Using this platform, reseller partners can provide product demos that showcase how their solutions can be applied in a variety of vertical applications including healthcare, education, hospitality and more," said Bob Stegner, Senior Vice President, Marketing, North America, TD SYNNEX. "We are thrilled to bring this cutting-edge experience to our partner community, especially as businesses and organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

Part of the TD SYNNEX SMB Connect program, World of Inspiration is available to all partners. According to John Phillips, Vice President, Commercial Sales, SMB and MSP, TD SYNNEX, "Our World of Inspiration lab will be an impactful solution for many of our small-to-medium business customers as they continue to deploy multi-vendor solutions to accommodate increasingly complex real-world situations."

"World of Inspiration provides an opportunity to highlight Microsoft products in real scenarios, but also allows partners and customers to experience first-hand how our products can easily integrate with other devices for complete solutions that solve real business challenges," said Jason R. Jones, Senior Partner Development Manager, Microsoft.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

