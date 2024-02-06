TDC Group Appoints Daniel Kent Cassavar, MD, MBA, as Medical Director

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TDC Group announced today the appointment of Daniel Kent Cassavar, MD, MBA, as Medical Director. Dr. Cassavar is a member of The Doctors Company's Board of Governors, is a practicing cardiologist, and has held significant leadership roles in healthcare.

As Medical Director, Dr. Cassavar will provide strategic guidance and oversight of TDC Group's medical operations. He will collaborate with the leadership team to ensure continued delivery of the highest quality insights to healthcare professionals, practices, and organizations.

Daniel Kent Cassavar, MD, MBA - Medical Director, TDC Group

"We are extremely pleased to have Dr. Cassavar as our new Medical Director. He has consistently demonstrated a commitment to patient safety and clinical excellence," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "Dr. Cassavar's guidance will amplify our continued growth and success."

Dr. Cassavar most recently served as the President and Chief Medical Officer of ProMedica Physicians. He brings exceptional leadership experience in specialized hospitals, facilities, research, and advanced medical practices. His noteworthy contributions as an interventional cardiologist, Founding Member of Cardiocare Consultants, and Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Medical College of Ohio underscore his dedication to advancing healthcare excellence.

As a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine with certifications in Interventional Cardiology and Cardiovascular Diseases, Dr. Cassavar is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American College of Cardiology. His unique combination of medical expertise and business acumen, highlighted by an MBA from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business, positions him as an outstanding leader. He has served as the Principal Investigator on numerous clinical trials and actively participated in committees such as The Doctors Company's Patient Safety Committee.

"I am honored to be named Medical Director for TDC Group and look forward to embarking on this journey of fostering innovation and driving growth within the organization," says Dr. Cassavar. "With a passion for refining healthcare practices, I will join TDC Group leaders in serving the full continuum of care as we advocate for the entire medical profession."

About TDC Group

TDC Group (tdcg.com) is the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. Serving the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems, we help healthcare professionals overcome the complexities of today's practice environment. TDC Group delivers proven solutions constantly refined through tireless innovation. We are defined by our depth of experience, commitment to service, unparalleled product offering, and broad distribution capabilities. With annual revenue of $1 billion, over $6.9 billion in assets, and offices nationwide, TDC Group serves over 100,000 healthcare professionals and organizations throughout the United States.

SOURCE TDC Group