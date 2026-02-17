TDC Group Names Robert A. Kauffman President of TDC Specialty Underwriters

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TDC Group, the nation's most trusted provider of insurance and risk management solutions, announced today that Robert A. Kauffman has been named President of TDC Specialty Underwriters, Inc.

TDC Group is composed of The Doctors Company, Healthcare Risk Advisors (HRA), and TDC Specialty Underwriters, Inc.

Mr. Kauffman currently serves as President of HRA, where he has led the expansion of the company's self-insurance and risk transfer solutions for hospitals, large medical practices, and health systems. He will now also oversee TDC Specialty Underwriters, Inc., the excess & surplus (E&S) lines specialist focused on providing specialty insurance capabilities and related services to the healthcare industry.

"TDC Specialty Underwriters and HRA have forged a strong, strategic partnership, operating together as TDC Specialty in the marketplace," said Robert E. White, President of TDC Group. "Under Rob's leadership, the companies will continue to flourish with a commitment to innovation and service, which is the foundation of our longstanding trading relationships with specialized brokers."

Mr. Kauffman has built a distinguished career in insurance and risk management. He previously served as Senior Vice President, Secretary, and General Counsel of FOJP Service Corporation (FOJP) and Hospitals Insurance Company (HIC). Prior to his roles at FOJP and HIC, he was Senior Vice President, Secretary, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer at Harleysville Insurance. He was also previously a partner at Blank Rome, an Am Law 100 firm, and a partner at Reed Smith, an international law firm specializing in complex litigation, strategic transactions, and regulatory matters.

In addition to his private sector experience, Mr. Kauffman served with distinction as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division of the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

"I am honored to be named President of TDC Specialty Underwriters, and I look forward to working with our entire team to offer the best imaginable service to all our partners, customers, and brokers," Mr. Kauffman said. "Together we will continue to provide specialty insurance solutions for a rapidly evolving healthcare industry."

About TDC Group

TDC Group (tdcg.com) is the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance and risk management solutions. Serving the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems, we help healthcare professionals overcome the complexities of today's practice environment. TDC Group delivers proven solutions constantly refined through tireless innovation—we are defined by our depth of experience, commitment to service, unparalleled product offering, and broad distribution capabilities. TDC Group leads the industry with a dedicated, award-winning Government Relations team and the only medical liability advocacy program covering all 50 states and the federal level. With annual revenue of more than $1 billion, $7.8 billion in assets, and offices nationwide, TDC Group serves more than 120,000 healthcare professionals and organizations throughout the United States.

SOURCE TDC Group