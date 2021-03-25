TDC Group Sponsors APG Podcast Featuring Nation's Top Healthcare Leaders

NAPA, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The TDC Group of companies (TDC Group) is exclusively sponsoring the podcast APG on American Healthcare with Don Crane by America's Physician Groups (APG) to bring leading voices to the forefront on what healthcare looks like today and in the future.

Each podcast features Crane, APG's president and CEO, discussing issues facing the value-based healthcare movement with the nation's top healthcare executives, policymakers, and industry experts. Guests interviewed by Crane include:

Richard E. Anderson , MD, FACP, chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and leader of TDC Group, who speaks on why there may be a surge in medical malpractice claims after the pandemic, how patient-centered care has evolved into consumer-centered care, and what is behind the consolidation of healthcare.

Robert J. Margolis, MD, former CEO of Healthcare Partners and founder of the Duke-Margolis Center on Health Policy, who discusses how to convert a practice based on volume to one based on value.

Don Berwick, MD, founder and CEO, Institute for Healthcare Improvement, and former administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, who elaborates on what he believes will move the U.S. toward a better healthcare system.

"With American healthcare evolving from a fee-for-service reimbursement system based on volume to one based on quality and value, we felt it was time to talk with our nation's healthcare leaders about the myriad challenges facing providers and their innovative solutions, and the increasing shift towards value-based care," said Crane. "This podcast aims to address what's happening on the frontlines of healthcare and where we're headed. We are pleased to have TDC Group as our sponsor."

The podcast is available on Apple podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, and Amazon Music. A transcript is also available to download for each podcast.

About TDC Group

The TDC Group of companies (TDC Group) is the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. Serving the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems, we help healthcare professionals overcome the complexities of today's practice environment. TDC Group (thetdcgroup.com) delivers proven solutions constantly refined through tireless innovation. We are defined by our depth of experience, commitment to service, unparalleled product offering, and broad distribution capabilities. With annual revenue of $1 billion, over $6 billion in assets, and offices nationwide, TDC Group serves over 100,000 healthcare professionals and organizations throughout the United States.

About America's Physician Groups

America's Physician Groups is a national association representing more than 340 physician groups with approximately 195,000 physicians providing care to nearly 45 million patients. APG's tagline, 'Taking Responsibility for America's Health,' represents our members' vision to move from the antiquated, dysfunctional fee-for-service reimbursement system to a clinically integrated, value-based healthcare system where physician groups are accountable for the coordination, cost, and quality of patient care. Visit us at www.apg.org.

