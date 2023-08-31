TDC Investment Advisory Announces Rebrand to TFO Wealth Partners

News provided by

TFO Wealth Partners

31 Aug, 2023, 11:25 ET

The New Name Better Reflects Its Broad Range of Personalized, Integrated Services

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDC Investment Advisory, a national Registered Investment Advisory firm headquartered in Maumee, Ohio with offices around the country including Houston (TX), St. Louis (MO), and Winchester (VA), announced today it is changing its name to TFO Wealth Partners and has revealed their modified branding, new websites, and refreshed positioning statement. The beneficial owners, partners, and leadership of the firm remain the same.

Continue Reading

"We are excited to announce our rebranding to TFO Wealth Partners, a name that more authentically represents who we are and what we stand for. As 'The Family Office (TFO),' our renewed mission is to help families thrive by connecting wealth and purpose. While our name has changed, our commitment to our clients and our leadership remains steadfast," said Cleves Delp, TFO Wealth Partners Founder and Member.   

Brady Fineske, TFO Wealth Partners President added "Today marks an exciting milestone for us as we unveil our rebranding as TFO Wealth Partners, formerly known as TDC Investment Advisory. This new identity is more than just a change in name – it reflects our commitment to pioneering a unique service offering for our client families. At TFO Wealth Partners, we strive to go beyond traditional investment advisory. Our suite of connected solutions helps us follow through on our focus on being more for our clients, embodying our belief that true prosperity involves more than just financial gains. With this rebranding, we reaffirm our pledge to provide dedicated support to families, guiding them toward a future to which they aspire."

TFO Wealth Partners is owned by TFO Partners, a holding company established earlier this year. Visit www.tfowealth.com to explore TFO Wealth Partners' new website and brand, and learn more about their mission, team, and broad suite of solutions.

About TFO Wealth Partners:
TFO Wealth Partners is a wealth management firm built to help families and businesses define and achieve their unique goals. Together, TFO Wealth Partners strives to provide the advice, resources, and education they believe families need so they may focus on what is most important in their lives. Visit www.tfowealth.com to explore TFO Wealth Partners' new website and brand, and learn more about their mission, team, and broad suite of solutions.
128WP 2023.08

Jesse MacDonald | Director of Marketing, TFO Marketing Partners
419.891.9999
jmacdonald@tfomarketingpartners.com

SOURCE TFO Wealth Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.