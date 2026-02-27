TDC Specialty Underwriters Appoints Steven Spina as Chief Underwriting Officer

UNIONVILLE, Conn., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TDC Specialty Underwriters, a leading Excess & Surplus (E&S) lines specialist and part of TDC Group, announced today the promotion of Steven Spina to Chief Underwriting Officer.

Mr. Spina previously served as Executive Vice President for TDC Specialty, providing strategic leadership over underwriting strategy across multiple teams. He brings deep expertise in specialty insurance underwriting, a strong command of risk selection and portfolio management, and a disciplined, results‑driven approach to profitability. During his tenure at TDC Specialty, Mr. Spina has consistently demonstrated exceptional judgment, technical acumen, and leadership—successfully balancing growth, underwriting integrity, and long‑term value creation.

TDC Group is composed of TDC Specialty Underwriters, Inc., Healthcare Risk Advisors (HRA), and The Doctors Company. TDC Specialty Underwriters and HRA operate together as TDC Specialty in the marketplace, with products distributed through approved wholesale and select retail brokers.

"Our business depends on underwriting excellence, and Steve has a deep understanding of our specialty markets, the complexity of the risks we assume, and the importance of maintaining rigorous standards while supporting our distribution partners," said Robert A. Kauffman, President of TDC Specialty. "He has earned the trust of our brokers, colleagues, reinsurers, and executive team through thoughtful decision making and a strong commitment to continuous improvement."

In his expanded role as Chief Underwriting Officer, Mr. Spina will oversee underwriting performance/portfolio profitability and provide leadership over the strategic underwriting direction for both TDC Specialty Underwriters and HRA. Mr. Spina has over 40 years of experience in healthcare professional underwriting, having previously served as President of the Health Care Group at OneBeacon Professional Insurance, Vice President of Medical Underwriting at Darwin Professional Underwriters (now AWAC), and Regional Vice President, Northeast, of Medical Protective. He has also held underwriting leadership roles at Zurich, CNA, and Employers Reinsurance Company.

About TDC Specialty Underwriters

TDC Specialty (tdcspecialty.com) serves as the Excess & Surplus (E&S) lines specialist within TDC Group (tdcg.com), focused on providing specialty insurance capabilities and related services to the rapidly evolving healthcare industry. Our experienced experts design liability solutions for a variety of healthcare organizations and professionals, including hospitals, physicians, physician groups, medical and long‑term care facilities, managed care organizations, and life sciences organizations.

