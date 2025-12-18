TDengine Announces Successful Launch of Global Reseller Program

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TDengine today announced the successful launch and early momentum of its TDengine Reseller Program, marking an important milestone in the company's global expansion strategy. The program is designed to work with experienced regional partners to deliver modern time-series database and industrial data management solutions to customers worldwide, accelerating adoption across energy, manufacturing, utilities, and other data-intensive industries.

The TDengine Reseller Program enables partners to offer customers a full-stack industrial data platform that can act as a modern data historian alternative while maintaining flexibility in deployment models, pricing, and service delivery. Through close technical collaboration, enablement, and go-to-market support, the program helps partners shorten sales cycles, reduce integration complexity, and deliver measurable value faster.

"Industrial customers are actively looking for alternatives to legacy data historians, which are costly, complex, and difficult to scale," said Jeff Tao, Founder & CEO of TDengine. "Our reseller program is built to empower partners who understand local industries and customer needs by giving them a modern, open, and AI-ready platform to take to market. The strong response we've seen so far confirms that this approach resonates."

The TDengine Reseller Program has grown quickly over the past months, attracting a network of partners across multiple regions. A selection of current resellers includes:

These partners cover North America, South America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and India, bringing deep domain expertise and trusted customer relationships and helping TDengine reach new industries and geographies more effectively. At present, additional regional system integrators and solution providers, serving markets such as energy, oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, and industrial automation, have also expressed interest in the program, and expansion is expected to continue into 2026.

TDengine provides resellers and their customers with a unified industrial data platform combining TDengine TSDB, a high-performance distributed time-series database, and TDengine IDMP, an AI-native industrial data management platform. Together, they enable high-speed data ingestion, long-term storage, standard SQL analytics, asset modeling, data contextualization, and AI-assisted insight generation — all with transparent pricing and without paid add-ons. This makes TDengine a compelling alternative to traditional historians and proprietary industrial data stacks.

About TDengine

TDengine® is an AI-powered data platform designed for industrial applications, combining the high-performance time-series database TDengine TSDB and the AI-native data management platform TDengine IDMP. With TDengine TSDB handling data ingestion, storage, and processing, and TDengine IDMP providing contextualization, standardization, and AI-powered analytics, TDengine enables industrial enterprises to unlock the true value of their time-series data.

