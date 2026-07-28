TDengine Makes Its Complete AI-Native Industrial Data Platform Free Forever for Up to 5,000 Tags

The TDengine Free Tier gives organizations of any size full functionality and performance—from time-series data management and industrial modeling to advanced analytics and AI—with no trial deadline

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TDengine, the AI-powered data platform for industrial applications, today announced the global availability of the TDengine Free Tier, making the complete TDengine All-in-One package available without software licensing fees for deployments of up to 5,000 tags.

The TDengine Free Tier is not a time-limited trial or reduced community edition. It includes the complete TDengine application feature set, full performance, and the ability to deploy in production—including in high-availability configurations.

TDengine combines high-performance time-series data storage, industrial data collection, asset modeling, visualization, event and process analysis, advanced analytics and operational AI in one integrated platform.

By removing software licensing costs for deployments of this size, TDengine is giving manufacturers, energy companies, utilities, equipment builders and system integrators a practical alternative to costly legacy systems, disconnected applications and complex collections of tools.

"After 42 years of writing software, I have learned that the biggest shifts happen when powerful technology stops being reserved for a few," said Jeff Tao, founder and CEO of TDengine. "In 2019, we open-sourced the core of TDengine. Today, we are going further by making the complete TDengine platform free for deployments of up to 5,000 tags. This is not a trial or a stripped-down product. It is a production-ready foundation that gives industrial companies of every size the ability to put their operational data—and AI—to work."

From Industrial Data to Industrial AI in One Platform

Industrial organizations have traditionally relied on separate products for data collection, historical storage, asset modeling, visualization, analytics and AI. TDengine brings these capabilities together in an all-in-one platform.

The TDengine Free Tier includes:

High-performance ingestion, storage and querying of real-time and historical time-series data

20 zero-code data connectors for industrial and enterprise sources, including OPC, MQTT, Kafka and existing historian systems

Industrial asset modeling and data contextualization using reusable equipment, process and site templates

Real-time dashboards, trends, process visualizations and KPI reporting

Event, batch and process analysis for comparing operating conditions and investigating deviations

Notifications, automated calculations and analytical workflows

Advanced time-series analytics, including forecasting, anomaly detection and data imputation

AI-assisted creation of panels, dashboards and analytical workflows

Natural-language exploration of operational data

AI-generated insights and root-cause analysis

Excel integration for engineers and business users

Enterprise capabilities including role-based access control, audit logs, version management, backup and disaster recovery

The Free Tier does not artificially reduce ingestion speed, query performance or analytical capabilities. It also has no separate data-retention limit.

Designed for Real Production Use

The 5,000-tag capacity makes the TDengine Free Tier suitable for meaningful production deployments—not merely demonstrations or small prototypes.

A tag represents a continuously observed measurement, such as a motor's current, a compressor's discharge temperature or a production line's steam pressure. Depending on the number of measurements collected from each asset, 5,000 tags could support approximately 100 to 200 industrial machines or a moderately complex automated production line.

Organizations can use the Free Tier to:

Replace spreadsheets, paper records and disconnected machine databases

Centralize operational data across equipment, production lines and sites

Build a modern industrial data foundation without a large upfront investment

Give engineers and operators self-service access to operational information

Analyze events, batches and process conditions

Introduce AI into daily operations without first assembling a separate data platform

Start with one production line or facility and scale as requirements grow

The Free Tier is available to individuals and organizations of any size for evaluation, development and production use. Eligibility is determined by the 5,000-tag capacity—not by company revenue or employee count.

It is particularly valuable for small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), which have historically faced the same industrial data challenges as large enterprises without the same software budgets or specialized IT resources.

Full Deployment Flexibility

TDengine can be deployed on Windows, Linux or Docker and supports both single-node and multi-node high-availability architectures under the Free Tier.

This allows organizations to select a deployment topology appropriate for their operational requirements rather than being restricted to a single-node evaluation environment.

The platform can be installed on-premises, close to industrial operations and data sources, enabling organizations to maintain control over operational data and continue operating without a permanent external connection.

Free Forever, With Transparent Terms

Each TDengine Free Tier license is valid for one year and can be renewed annually at no charge, with no limit on the number of renewals.

Temporary internet connectivity is required when activating or renewing the license. Continuous internet access is not required after activation.

The bundled TDengine TSDB is included as the dedicated data engine for TDengine and official TDengine components. Direct third-party query access to the bundled TDengine TSDB requires a separate commercial TDengine TSDB license.

Documentation, tutorials and community resources are available to Free Tier users. Organizations that require guaranteed response times, direct technical assistance, training or deployment services can purchase enterprise support and professional services separately.

When a deployment grows beyond 5,000 tags, it can be upgraded by applying a commercial license. No software reinstallation, data migration or rebuilding of asset models, dashboards and analytics is required.

Expanding Access to Industrial Digitalization

Industrial organizations generate enormous volumes of operational data, but many still struggle to collect, contextualize and use it effectively. Information remains fragmented across equipment, control systems, databases and spreadsheets, while critical operational knowledge is often held by a small number of experienced employees.

TDengine provides a unified foundation through which engineers, applications and AI systems can work from the same contextualized view of operations.

By making the complete platform free for deployments of up to 5,000 tags, TDengine is establishing a new starting point for industrial digitalization—one where companies can begin with a production-capable system, generate value from their data and adopt AI without first overcoming a major software licensing barrier.

Availability

The TDengine Free Tier is available globally.

Users can download the TDengine All-in-One Package for Windows, Linux or Docker and activate the Free Tier through a self-service process.

Learn more and download: TDengine Free Tier

About TDengine

TDengine is an AI-powered data platform designed for industrial applications. It combines a high-performance time-series database with AI-native industrial data management capabilities, enabling organizations to ingest, manage, contextualize, analyze and act on operational data at scale.

TDengine supports organizations across manufacturing, energy, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, mining and industrial IoT. Its mission is to democratize industrial data systems and make advanced data and AI capabilities accessible to organizations of every size.

For more information, visit www.tdengine.com.

SOURCE TDengine