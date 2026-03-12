TDengine and Deloitte India Announce an Alliance to Accelerate Industrial Data Modernization

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TDengine is pleased to announce a new alliance with Deloitte India, bringing together TDengine's AI-powered data historian with Deloitte India's deep industry expertise and large-scale delivery capabilities. The two companies aim to help customers modernize legacy data architectures, unlock AI-driven operational insights and reduce system complexity and long-term infrastructure costs.

TDengine Historian provides a more powerful, affordable and open solution than traditional industrial data historians, combining the high-performance time-series database TDengine TSDB with asset modelling, real-time analytics, visualization and AI-assisted capabilities provided by TDengine IDMP. TDengine is trusted by over 1,000 global customers, including major industrial enterprises such as Siemens, TCG Unitech, Lotus, Mingyang, Sinopec, CNPC, and CATL, with the largest production deployment managing more than 50 million tags continuously for over three years.

The platform is widely adopted across multiple industrial sectors, including the manufacturing, energy, utilities and process industries, enabling organizations to efficiently manage large-scale operational data.

With proven scalability, TDengine deployments support tens of millions of tags running continuously in production environments, delivering reliable high-performance data ingestion, storage and analytics for mission-critical industrial operations.

Deloitte India brings extensive experience delivering mission-critical digital transformation programs for some of the world's most demanding industrial organizations, with deep expertise in industrial data historians and hands-on experience across the utilities, manufacturing, mining and metals, and renewable energy sectors. Through this collaboration, Deloitte India will work with TDengine to help customers design and implement modernization roadmaps, including historian replacement and hybrid transition strategies aligned with enterprise architecture and operational requirements.

"Industrial enterprises today operate in increasingly complex environments; the role of industrial data has become more critical than ever. Modern data platforms are essential to enable AI-driven insights, smarter operations, and faster decision-making. At Deloitte India, we bring deep industry experience and a strong track record of delivering large transformation programs across sectors. Deloitte India's alliance with TDengine combines its AI-powered data platform with our advisory and delivery capabilities to help organizations modernize their industrial data foundation and unlock greater business value." said Shubhranshu Patnaik, Partner and G&PS Industry Leader, Deloitte India

"Industrial enterprises are moving beyond incremental upgrades and are ready for a new data foundation. Deloitte India's scale, credibility, and execution strength make them an ideal collaborator to help customers transition from legacy historian architectures to more open and intelligent industrial data platforms," said Jeff Tao, Founder and CEO, TDengine.

TDengine also highlighted that successful historian modernization depends on platform capabilities and strong delivery collaborations that can translate architecture into production deployments.

"Large-scale historian modernization requires solid technology as well as experienced delivery partners. Deloitte India brings proven implementation capabilities across complex industrial environments. We are excited to work together to help customers deploy modern, AI-enabled data infrastructure with confidence," said Jim Fan, VP, Product, TDengine.

Going forward, TDengine and Deloitte India will collaborate on joint customer initiatives and industry solutions to accelerate the adoption of modern industrial data platforms globally.

TDengine is an AI-powered data historian that combines a high-performance time-series database with an AI-native industrial data management platform. TDengine enables organizations to ingest, manage, contextualize and analyze large-scale time-series data, supporting reliable operations and data-driven decision-making across industrial environments.

