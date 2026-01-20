TDengine Reports 100% Growth Across Key Markets and Major Product Milestones in 2025

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TDengine today announced steady growth across key markets in 2025, closing a year defined by product expansion, ecosystem development, and continued adoption by industrial customers modernizing their data infrastructure.

In 2025, TDengine achieved over 100% year-over-year growth in both recognized revenue and cash collections, underscoring sustained demand for its technology across energy, manufacturing, and other data-intensive industries. The company signed more than 200 new customer contracts globally, reflecting growing trust in TDengine's platform and long-term roadmap.

Product innovation remained a central focus. In March 2025, TDengine released TDgpt, bringing AI-assisted analytics into industrial data workflows. By delivering AI- and ML-based analytics in a single SQL statement, TDgpt makes it significantly easier for industrial enterprises to perform advanced analytics tasks such as time-series forecasting and anomaly detection.

Another major milestone followed in August 2025 with the launch of TDengine IDMP, the company's industrial data management platform. TDengine IDMP extends TDengine's core time-series data capabilities with data modeling, governance, contextualization, and automated AI-driven analytics and visualization, providing a more complete foundation for managing industrial data at scale. Since its launch, TDengine has already secured seven paying IDMP customers, marking an encouraging early validation of the platform.

In parallel with product development, TDengine invested in expanding its go-to-market ecosystem. During 2025, the company officially launched the TDengine Reseller Program, enabling partners worldwide to deliver localized consulting, integration, and support services built on TDengine's technology stack. The program is designed to accelerate customer adoption while ensuring deployments are aligned with regional requirements and long-term operational needs.

"2025 was an important year of execution and evolution for TDengine," said Jeff Tao, founder & CEO of TDengine. "We delivered consistent business growth, introduced AI and industrial data management capabilities to our product line, and laid the foundation for a scalable partner ecosystem. These efforts position us well as industrial customers look to move beyond data collection toward more intelligent and integrated data platforms."

Looking ahead, TDengine plans to continue investing in product innovation, partner enablement, and global expansion, with a focus on helping industrial organizations turn time-series and operational data into durable, long-term value.

About TDengine

TDengine is an AI-powered data platform designed for industrial applications, combining the high-performance time-series database TDengine TSDB and the AI-native data management platform TDengine IDMP. With TDengine TSDB handling data ingestion, storage, and processing, and TDengine IDMP providing contextualization, standardization, and AI-powered analytics, TDengine enables industrial enterprises to unlock the true value of their time-series data.

Learn more at https://tdengine.com

