TDFO Hospitality Welcomes Shiah Goldberg to Executive Leadership Team

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TDFO Hospitality, operating as Blend and Barrel, a Community Champion Company and subsidiary of TDFO Holdings, is thrilled to announce the addition of Shiah Goldberg to its Executive Leadership team. Mr. Goldberg joins TDFO Hospitality as a new partner and will assume the role of Director of Operations.

In his new role, Mr. Goldberg will oversee the rebranding of the flagship retail location, Executive Cigar Shop and Lounge, situated on the picturesque Lake Monroe in Sanford, FL, to the new Blend and Barrel brand. Additionally, he will spearhead brand and product development in coordination with Blend's second location in Cocoa Beach, FL, known as "The Office," managed by partner Micah Rose. "The Office" recently celebrated a successful grand opening on August 17th, and the executive team is enthusiastic about its new beachside location.

Mr. Goldberg's extensive background in hospitality encompasses every position within the service industry. His journey began with a passion for service, hospitality, and the culinary arts, leading him to culinary school post-university. "An early mentor of mine ingrained in me the importance of proficiency and respect for each role within the industry. It was this philosophy that helped to shape my parallel paths through the luxury hospitality and premium cigar arenas," Shiah explains. His evolution has taken him through various roles in both front and back-of-house to General Manager. At an early age, he became an operating partner in his first upscale cigar retail operation, where he also served as General Manager and Business Development Lead for a sister speakeasy-themed lounge. This experience solidified his lifelong connection to the cigar industry.

Leveraging his comprehensive hospitality experience, Mr. Goldberg transitioned to roles such as Sales Director and VP of Sales for two emerging cigar manufacturers, significantly growing their core accounts and customer development. In September 2016, he joined Prime Cigar in Boca Raton, FL, as a manager, evolving to General Manager of the Brickell location in downtown Miami. This Casa De Montecristo co-branded entity became one of the most sought-after cigar lounges in the country during this period and the flagship for Prime Cigar's brand evolution into Empire Social.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Davidoff of Geneva recruited Mr. Goldberg for the US Brand Ambassador position. During his tenure, he led Brand Activation, Training, and Education initiatives both internally and within their Appointed Merchant Network, while also managing internal and external communications. Reflecting on his time with Davidoff, Mr. Goldberg states, "My tenure at Davidoff was as educational towards the marketplace and business of premium cigars as my previous 12 years combined." He adds, "It feels like my entire working life has been leading me to this point. From the desire to anticipate and exceed customer expectations, to the operations of acclaimed companies such as Hillstone and Davidoff of Geneva, as well as the experiential emphasis from Empire Social, I am thrilled and honored to be able to bring this to TDFO Hospitality and Blend and Barrel. From the very first time we met, Tom Darnell and I aligned personally and professionally. Our appreciation for the finer things and the entities who excel at delivering exceptional products and experiences had us talking, brainstorming, and building excitement from the starting line. With each step closer to this partnership, our excitement and passion for the present and what we will bring in the future reinforced our collective drive. I look forward to working with the incredible team already in place and propelling us to the pinnacle of this beloved industry. Customer experience is the single most important aspect, and we will always keep this focused in the crosshairs."

