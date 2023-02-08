TDGA HOLDINGS LTD SECURES NEW MEDIA HOLDING AS LEAD INVESTOR IN $20M SEED ROUND

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- London based TDGA, the owner of the biggest brand in Space Media today, Space Hero, announced a $20m Seed Round. As part of the round, Singapore based New Media Holding, owner of the World's largest Creator network and Asia's largest media network, has invested $5m as a strategic investment. Furthermore, NMH has committed to be the lead investor for this round after an extensive due diligence valuing TDGA Holdings Ltd at $100m pre money.

TDGA Holdings Ltd is operating the biggest brand in Space Media today, Space Hero.

Space Hero has become the World's largest community around Space Entertainment. Space Hero will conduct Space missions with participants being able to apply through global competitions. First missions will be orbiting Earth for 5 days, subsequent ones will fly to the ISS, to the Moon and be part of the first mission to Mars.

The Seed Round serves the purpose to further multi-launch agreement including global and first of its kind space marketing rights. To kick events off TDGA Holdings Ltd has secured a seat on the next private mission in 2024. The rest of the Seed Round will go towards the global expansion of the consumer brand and the community through gaming, video, platform, franchises, and space metaverse experiences.

"This is the exciting next step in our journey to create the largest global community around Space Entertainment. We have worked closely with the New Media Holdings executive team for over a year now and this investment is a true testament to the solid foundation both parties have built. Their tech & creator economy capabilities combined with our vision and extensive network in the space industry is a winning combination. We invite the financial community to join us, now that the round is open", said Founding Partners and Co-CEO's Deborah Sass and Thomas Reemer.

"With a long career in technology and innovation, leading the creator economy first in Asia, now in the rest of the World, we are happy to be able to support a truly disruptive project like Space Hero. With our global creator network, our metaverse tech & other disruptive Web3 technology along with access to few billion users we are now in the position to deservedly make Space Hero the global leader in Space Entertainment", said Founders of NewMedia Holding, Shabir Momin & Gurpareet Singh.

About Space Hero

TDGA Holdings Ltd has established relationships with over 165 Government agencies and Private Space companies in over 72 countries, including NASA, the Japanese space agency JAXA, the Canadian space agency CSA, and the Nigerian and Brazilian space agencies. The company plans to expand the Space Hero IP into hospitality and merchandise. The series will kick off with a global search for everyday people from any background who share a deep love for space exploration. For more information, please visit www.spacehero.org or follow us on Instagram @wearespacehero.

About NewMedia Holding

NewMedia Holding is the owner of multiple global brands like OneDigital Entertainment, one of the world's leading digital media, technology and creator network, Instant Bollywood world's largest Bollywood community, Social Nation, OneAxcess, Digital 2Sports, Being Indian, MerchGarage, Fashion line, Pod.one, StreamBay, Blush and many more. The company currently has an unbeaten repertoire of managing a whopping 20,000+ creators and about 2 billion fans globally with 20 billion engagements every month across social media.

