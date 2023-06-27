TDI Names AnnMarie Killian as New Chief Executive Officer

News provided by

TDI

27 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDI announced today that AnnMarie Killian has been appointed as the organization's next Chief Executive Officer. Killian will be TDI's first woman CEO and officially assumes the CEO position July 1, 2023, succeeding Eric Kaika. To view an American Sign Language interpretation of this press release please visit TDI

TDI is the nation's leading advocate for deaf and hard of hearing people's equitable access to telephone, radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable networks.

Continue Reading
AnnMarie Killian, newly named CEO of TDI; Photo Credit: Matthew Vita, XITA
AnnMarie Killian, newly named CEO of TDI; Photo Credit: Matthew Vita, XITA

"TDI is very pleased to welcome AnnMarie as our next leader," said Jan Withers, President of TDI. "AnnMarie brings a wealth of leadership experience and expertise in telecommunications and beyond. Importantly, she is a passionate advocate for our deaf and hard of hearing community and for greater diversity and inclusion in our world. I firmly believe that AnnMarie's leadership skills, DEI expertise, and strong relationships with a broad range of diverse stakeholders will elevate and advance TDI for many years to come. The Board and I are grateful for Eric's stewardship and we very much look forward to working with AnnMarie."   

"I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to serve as TDI's next CEO," said Killian. "Throughout my entire career I have always recognized TDI as a true pioneer for greater accessibility and inclusion for our deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing communities. I am very excited to work alongside the board, the TDI staff, our members, and our partners in industry, consumer organizations, government, and academia." 

Killian previously served as Chief Marketing Officer for ZP Better Together (ZP). She also served as ZP's Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion and was instrumental in ZP's multi-year recognition as a Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion. Killian also served as ZP's Vice President of Interpreting Operations where she was responsible for increasing profitability, growing revenue and maximizing operational efficiencies. During her more than six years with ZP, Killian also contributed to elevating the organization's brand in the mainstream media, advancing strategic partnerships such as those with Disability:IN and CEO Action, and launching innovative and accessible services and products.

Prior to ZP, Killian served in various leadership roles at Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD), including: Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Vice President of Interpreting Operations, and Director of Customer Experience.

Killian, who is deaf, received her B.S. degree in Business and Communications at St. Cloud State University and an Executive MBA from the University of St. Thomas. She also holds a Project Management Certification from Georgetown University.

About TDI
TDI is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that shapes the nation's public policies in information and communication technology advancing the interests of the 48 million Americans who are deaf, hard of hearing, late-deafened, DeafBlind, and deaf with other disabilities. For more information, please visit www.tdiforaccess.org/membership.

SOURCE TDI

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.