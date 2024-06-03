TDI TAPS GRAHAM JOHNSTON AND PATRICK CRAWFORD TO JOIN LEADERSHIP

Joining TDI as Senior Vice Presidents and Partners, Graham Johnston and Patrick Crawford will expand the multifamily developer's efforts in affordable housing

DALLAS, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TDI, a Class A multifamily investment platform with approximately $3.7 billion of multifamily assets, announced today the addition of Graham Johnston, Senior Vice President and Partner, and Patrick Crawford, Senior Vice President and Partner, to their leadership team. With a growing need for affordable housing in the DFW metroplex, the former Riata Development co-founders aim to expand TDI's impact on thousands of middle-income residents.

"We feel really honored that Graham and Patrick are coming onboard," said Bobby Page, TDI co-founder. "Affordable housing is not a new issue for DFW, but it's becoming more challenging every day as the population grows and inflation continues to drive up housing costs."

As Senior Vice President and Partner, Johnston will lead TDI's efforts to solve the growing housing affordability crisis in DFW for the thousands of middle-income residents, including educators and first responders, who cannot afford to live within a short distance of their employment.

"Focusing on housing development for the past 10 years, I have seen firsthand the affordability crisis our country, and especially this state, face," Johnston said. "Joining TDI provides a significant platform to develop solutions to this crisis and institute meaningful change for our community. It's time to capitalize on state HFC legislation and work with cities to combat this crisis that is tragically impacting crucial members of our community."

Johnston formerly served as Co-Founder of Riata Development which was an attainable housing platform focused on providing high-quality living options for individuals and families. Prior to starting Riata Development in October 2021, Johnston was the Vice President of Development and Acquisitions at Legacy Partners, a national multifamily developer based in California, where he focused on the Texas and Tennessee markets. Throughout his career, Johnston has been involved with the development of over 5,000 apartment units at a combined project value in excess of $900 million.

As Senior Vice President and Partner, Crawford will lead TDI's investment strategy, which will focus on deploying capital through preferred equity investments in multifamily development projects and tax-exempt bond investments.

"I was drawn to TDI's exceptional reputation in the industry and decades of experience the TDI founders have," said Crawford. "I have a passion for working to solve the issue of attainable housing supply, and I'm excited to join this team and do that on a larger scale."

Prior to joining TDI, Crawford co-founded Riata Development. He was previously employed at a consulting firm, Value Inc., where he advised on over $1 billion in client transactions for a wide range of industries, including real estate. He is also a CFA Charterholder and serves as an Investment Committee member overseeing the H.E. Butt Foundation's endowment portfolio.

Johnston and Crawford will team up with Brent Ball, who joined TDI as President and Partner in April. Ball is spearheading the company's efforts to maximize the value of TDI's existing portfolio, expand focus on attainable housing, and provide third-party capital.

TDI's current portfolio includes 31 properties (26 in DFW, 5 in southern California) and the company expects to close several new projects in the coming weeks.

About TDI

TDI is a multifamily investment and operating company owned by Bobby Page, Ron Ingram, and Brad Taylor, the former owners of JPI. While at JPI, they led the company to develop 115,000 apartment homes across 380 communities representing $18 billion of value. Having recently sold the JPI operating company platform to Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc. in November of 2023, TDI retained 31 real estate projects with a total valuation of $3.7 billion.

To learn more about TDI, please visit www.tdire.com

SOURCE TDI