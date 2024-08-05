TDK announces AI venture TDK SensEI Pte. Ltd to advance industrial machine health through edge AI and sensor fusion

TDK Corporation to form new corporate legal entity, TDK SensEI Pte. Ltd ("TDK SensEI").

SensEI appoints a new CEO from outside of TDK, Sandeep Pandya, an entrepreneurial C-level leader with a history of developing teams, products, and new markets leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)/deep tech domains.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announces the formation of a new corporate legal entity, TDK SensEI to address the growing market of the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor fusion at the edge. The name SensEI is derived from the use of the phrase " sens or e dge i ntelligence." The organization will focus on Industry 4.0 solutions as the segment expands further into machine and production health. TDK SensEI is a global organization, headquartered in Singapore, accelerating transformation for a sustainable future with a significant capital infusion from TDK.

Sandeep Pandya, CEO, TDK SensEI.

Building on TDK's 85 years of experience commercializing magnetic and electronic materials, SensEI's strategy will be to create Industry 4.0 solutions combining multiple TDK assets with technologies from TDK production-released solutions (sensors, batteries, and passive component platforms). The platform will tie in new and existing TDK software/edge AI with TDK hardware solutions such as motion, magnetic, microphone, current, temperature and battery/energy harvesting sensor solutions and directly target manufacturing, heavy industry, and renewable energy markets.

Sandeep Pandya has been recruited from outside of TDK to lead TDK SensEI as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Pandya is an entrepreneurial C-level leader with a successful record of developing teams, products, and new markets across technologies and industries. His focus in recent years has been on building early-stage ventures with artificial intelligence (AI)/deep tech foundations. Pandya serves on several early-stage venture and non-profit boards. Sandeep earned an MBA from Northwestern University's J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, and BS and MS degrees in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

"In industrial operations, the need for a fully integrated platform fusing multiple sensors and AI technologies at the edge is becoming essential in maintaining production uptime," said Sandeep Pandya, CEO, TDK SensEI. "The promise of Industry 4.0 will be realized by those companies who lead in the commercialization of these solutions, which is why I'm excited to lead and grow this entity for TDK."

"We believe that manufacturers are struggling to process real-time data streams from their machines, which is limiting the ability to maximize and optimize production capacity. Functionality is shifting away from central cloud services to local, distributed edge locations. These edge computing platforms classify and reason about machine data before elevating it to operations teams for further analysis" stated Noboru Saito, President, and CEO of TDK Corporation. "We believe that SensEI will create a new cutting-edge platform using TDK's emergent AI expertise and simplify the deployment of multi-class ML anomaly detection models in the short run and create long term AI solutions to accelerate the evolution of technology and the transformation of society, contributing to the realization of a sustainable future."

Overview of the new company

(1) Company name TDK SensEI Pte. Ltd (2) Head office location Singapore (3) Representative Mr. Sandeep Pandya, CEO (4) Overview of main businesses Focus on combining internal TDK assets, platforms, and

technologies to address the growing market of the

intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor fusion

at the edge. (5) Shareholder ratio TDK Corporation:100% (6) Date of establishment July 8, 2024

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2024, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.6 billion and employed about 101,000 people worldwide.

