The new edgeRX Pro sensor node expands the capabilities of TDK SensEI's flagship edgeRX platform.

Enhanced performance delivers higher sampling frequency, stronger AI models, and broader sensor support.

Magnetometer and acoustic sensing unlock new opportunities for industrial monitoring and analytics.

Always-on operation is enabled through flexible wired or long-life battery power options.

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) today announced the launch of the TDK SensEI edgeRX Pro, a new high-performance sensor node that expands its predictive maintenance platform, edgeRX.

TDK announces expansion of TDK SensEI edge intelligence portfolio with launch of edgeRX Pro sensor module

edgeRX Pro integrates vibration, acoustic, magnetic, temperature, and rotational motion sensing, leveraging an integrated 6-axis IMU and edge AI processing in a compact, IP67-rated enclosure. In addition to battery operation, it also supports USB wired power, with USB power prioritized when connected, enabling flexible operation for evaluation and permanent installation use cases. Designed for harsh industrial environments, edgeRX Pro enables long-term monitoring with up to 10 years of battery life.

"edgeRX Pro gives customers greater flexibility in how they deploy predictive maintenance at scale," said Sundeep Ahluwalia, Chief Product Officer at TDK SensEI. "By incorporating acoustic and magnetometer sensing, edgeRX Pro addresses a wider range of predictive maintenance applications. Support for wired power enables higher sampling rates and more robust AI models, while up to 10 years of battery life allows for scalable, low-maintenance deployments across industrial environments."

The sensor enhances platform capabilities with higher sampling frequencies, more robust on-device analytics, and expanded sensing inputs—including a 6-axis IMU, magnetometer, and digital microphone—to improve detection of subtle anomalies and deliver deeper insights for predictive maintenance. By adding acoustic and magnetic sensing to the edgeRX platform, edgeRX Pro enables a broader range of industrial applications, including compressed air leak detection, acoustic anomaly detection, rotational and alignment analysis, oil and gas leak detection, and rail component and bearing anomaly detection, while providing a more comprehensive view of asset health and performance.

Main applications

Manufacturing (Lithium Battery, Semiconductor, Precision Machining, Iron & Steel)

Energy & Utilities (Electric Power, Natural Gas, Oil & Gas)

HVAC & Smart Buildings

Warehousing & Industrial Facilities

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) is a global technology company and innovation leader in the electronics industry, based in Tokyo, Japan. With the tagline "In Everything, Better" TDK aims to realize a better future across all aspects of life, industry, and society. For over 90 years, TDK has shaped the world from within; from the pioneering ferrite cores to cassette tapes that defined an era, to powering the digital age with advanced components, sensors, and batteries, leading the way towards a more sustainable future. United by TDK Venture Spirit, a start-up mentality built on visions, courage and mutual trust, TDK's passionate team members around the globe pursue better—for ourselves, customers, partners, and the world. Today, the state-of-the-art technologies of TDK are in everything, from industrial applications, energy systems, electric vehicles, to smartphones and gaming, at the core of modern life. TDK's comprehensive, innovative-driven portfolio includes cutting-edge passive components, sensors and sensor systems, power supplies, lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, magnetic heads, AI and enterprise software solutions, and more—featuring numerous market-leading products. These are marketed under the product brands TDK, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics, TDK-Lambda, TDK SensEI, and ATL. Positioning the AI ecosystem as a key strategic area, TDK leverages its global network across the automotive, information and communication technology, and industrial equipment sectors to expand its business in a wide range of fields. In fiscal 2026, TDK posted total sales of USD 16.6 billion and employed about 107,000 people worldwide.

You can download this text and associated images from www.sensei.tdk.com/edgerx-pro-press-release

Contacts for regional media

Region Contact Phone Mail Global Mr. Michael JOHNSTON TDK SensEI San Jose, CA +1 408-205-6994 [email protected] Greater China Ms. Cathy Wang TDK SensEI Shenzhen, China +86 180 2532 6587 [email protected] Japan Mr. Toshihito Tatsumi TDK SensEI

Tokyo, Japan +81 80 6675 8587 [email protected]



SOURCE TDK