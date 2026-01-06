TDK establishes TDK AIsight and announces new ultra-low power DSP platform for AI Glasses

TDK AIsight will focus on offering an eye-intent/tracking solution with TDK's technologies for physical AI

TDK announces the TDK AIsight SED0112, a next-generation ultra-low power DSP platform integrating a microcontroller, state machine, and hardware CNN engine for AI Glasses

TDK AIsight solutions will be demonstrated at CES at the TDK booth #15803

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) announces the establishment of a new TDK group company, which will operate as TDK AIsight to address the intersection of physical AI (artificial intelligence) and generative AI, empowering AI glasses with intuitive and compelling user experiences. Building on TDK's 90 years of innovations and venture spirit, TDK AIsight will focus on the development of custom chips, cameras, and AI algorithms enabling end-to-end system solutions, by combining software technologies such as eye-intent/tracking and multiple TDK technologies such as sensors, batteries, passive components, and other cutting-edge innovations. The name AIsight is derived from the use of artificial intelligence and eyesight.

TDK

The TDK AIsight next-generation SED0112 microprocessor for AI Glasses is the latest part of a planned platform family of Digital Signal Processors (DSPs) integrating a microcontroller, state machine, and hardware Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) engine. The SED0112's built-in hardware CNN architecture is specially optimized for eye intent. The microcontroller features ultra-low power DSP processing, eyeGenItm sensors, and connects to a host processor. SED0112 supports the TDK AIsight eyeGItm software and algorithms orchestrating the execution of low-power processing, assigning the host processor to be left in a low-power or off state until an event of interest has been detected. The next-gen integrated microprocessor supports a power-saving mechanism, simplifies flow controls, and supports multiple vision sensors at different resolutions. Commercial samples are available now through the TDK AIsight website.

"TDK AIsight will be a systems solution company building groundbreaking technologies to connect users of AI glasses with generative AI, an innovative type of AI that creates new content and ideas, including conversations, stories, images, videos, and music," said Te-Won Lee, CEO, TDK AIsight. "We will assemble fully integrated solutions bringing together multiple TDK technologies to seamlessly blend context-aware computing, memory & recall, visual analysis, and scene recognition for compelling user experiences."

"TDK AIsight is a bold, concrete embodiment of our strategy for contributing to the AI ecosystem, a core function of our growth with multiple solutions across TDK for both consumer and industrial segments," stated Noboru Saito, President and CEO of TDK Corporation. "Physical AI represents a strategic domain within TDK's contribution to the AI ecosystem and enables technologies across devices, systems, and infrastructure to perceive, understand, and interact with the physical world by processing data from a variety of TDK sensors and technologies. This capability leads to autonomous robots, enhanced consumer devices, and intelligent manufacturing that will interact directly with humans and physical processes to sense user context and deliver personalized AI assistance. TDK AIsight will now be part of our portfolio to move this forward."

Reach out to [email protected] to schedule press and partner meetings with TDK Corporation and its group companies to discuss technology solutions in AI, automotive, ICT, and energy at Booth #15803, Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at CES 2026, January 6-9, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. More information on TDK AIsight can be found at www.AIsight.tdk.com; information about TDK Corporation and its complete technology portfolio can be found at www.tdk.com.

SED0112 Key Features:

Square package 4.6mm x 4.6mm

Integrated optimized neural network engine.

Camera Support

- 4 x SES0111 (eye sensor)

- 1 x SES0113 (contextual sensor)

SED0112 Applications

AI glasses

Smart Glasses (AR, Social Media)

Industrial Glasses

SED0112 Glossary

AI: artificial intelligence

Physical AI: a branch of artificial intelligence that enables machines to perceive, understand, and interact with the physical world by directly processing data from a variety of sensors and actuators.

Generative AI: a type of AI that can create new content and ideas, including conversations, stories, images, videos, and music

DSP: Digital Signal Processor

CNN: Convolutional Neural Networks

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) is a global technology company and innovation leader in the electronics industry, based in Tokyo, Japan. With the tagline "In Everything, Better" TDK aims to realize a better future across all aspects of life, industry, and society. For over 90 years, TDK has shaped the world from within; from the pioneering ferrite cores to cassette tapes that defined an era, to powering the digital age with advanced components, sensors, and batteries, leading the way towards a more sustainable future. United by TDK Venture Spirit, a start-up mentality built on visions, courage and mutual trust, TDK's passionate team members around the globe pursue better—for ourselves, customers, partners, and the world. Today, the state-of-the-art technologies of TDK are in everything, from industrial applications, energy systems, electric vehicles, to smartphones and gaming, at the core of modern life. TDK's comprehensive, innovative-driven portfolio includes cutting-edge passive components, sensors and sensor systems, power supplies, lithium-ion and solid state batteries, magnetic heads, AI and enterprise software solutions, and more—featuring numerous market leading products. These are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics, TDK-Lambda, TDK SensEI, and ATL. Positioning the AI ecosystem as a key strategic area, TDK leverages its global network across the automotive, information and communication technology, and industrial equipment sectors to expand its business in a wide range of fields. In fiscal 2025, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.4 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

You can download this text and associated images from https://www.tdk.com/en/news_center/press/20260106_01.html

Further information on the products can be found under https://www.aisight.tdk.com/

