TDK Honors Digi-Key with European Distribution Award in Gold for High-Service Distributors

The awards are based on TDK's annual Senten Manten distributor performance evaluation program. The Japanese term, Senten Manten, stands for the perfect result, with a maximum of 1,000 points available. Distributors are assessed on performance and collaboration with TDK in four categories: business performance, inventory management, contractual terms, and operational excellence.

"We're honored to receive this award as it is very well reflected in our daily activities," said Hermann Reiter, Director, Global Strategic Business Development & Supplier Management at Digi-Key. "The Distributor Partner Award evaluates up to 1000 performance points and reflects our theme here: "A thousand things done right - every day." This motto motivates us to strive for excellence every day. We thank the TDK team for this 5th consecutive award and our customers for their daily trust."

"Digi-Key is one of our largest distribution partners, and this award is a reflection of their extreme hard work in achieving the highest score to date in our performance assessment," said Ludger Trockel, President and Managing Director of TDK Europe GmbH. "We look forward to continuing to work together to provide customers with our high-quality products and exceed expectations."

TDK's broad and expansive portfolio of advanced, high-quality products is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of TDK products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more.

These products are marketed under the product brands: TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics, and TDK-Lambda.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

