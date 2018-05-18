TDK-Lambda Americas Awards Digi-Key "In Recognition of Exceptional Sales Growth - Star Performer Term T122"

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was given TDK-Lambda Americas' "In Recognition of Exceptional Sales Growth - Star Performer Term T122" award at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

The award was presented by Juliet Fajardo, Director, National Distribution Sales at TDK-Lambda Americas and given to Todd Jesme, Director, Supplier Business Development; Bruce Olson, Technology Business Manager; and Deanna Peterson, Partnership Marketing Manager at Digi-Key.

TDK-Lambda Americas Presents Digi-Key with “In Recognition of Exceptional Sales Growth - Star Performer Term T122” Award

TDK-Lambda Americas, Inc. is a leader in the design and manufacture of a wide range of AC-DC power supplies and DC-DC converters for Industrial, COTS, Medical, Telecom, Datacom, and Test & Measurement applications worldwide.

TDK-Lambda Americas' broad portfolio of products for power supplies and solutions is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of TDK-Lambda Americas products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics





Kayla Krosschell

PR & Marketing Communications Specialist

1.800.338.4105 x1098

kayla.krosschell@digikey.com

publicrelations@digikey.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tdk-lambda-americas-awards-digi-key-in-recognition-of-exceptional-sales-growth---star-performer-term-t122-300651137.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

http://www.digikey.com

