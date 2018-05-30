TDK Names Digi-Key Distributor of the Year

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was awarded TDK's Distributor of the Year Award at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

TDK Presents Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year Award

The award was presented by Debbie Martin, Marketing Communications Manager; Bill McCluskey, Director of Distribution; and Stefan Koellmann, Executive Vice President at TDK and given to Jason Simoneau, Director, Supplier Business Development; Hermann Reiter, Director, Global Strategic Business Development; Paul Dosser, VP, Business Development; Deanna Peterson, Partnership Marketing Manager; Monica Flores, Area Director, Business Development/Mexico; and Mark Larson, Vice Chairman at Digi-Key.

TDK Corporation was established in December 1935 with the aim of becoming the world's first commercial manufacturer of the magnetic material ferrite. TDK, since then, has continued ceaselessly to turn out a variety of products and services making use of its materials technology, centering on ferrite and ceramics, and processing technology, which draws out the properties of materials to the maximum degree.

TDK's broad and expansive portfolio of advanced, high-quality products is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of TDK products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

