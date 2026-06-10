TDK to acquire Fabric8Labs, Inc. to accelerate data center initiatives

- A strategic acquisition that enhances TDK's technology competitiveness across data centers

- Scales the business for components essential to thermal management in data centers within a few years

- Leverages successful investment by TDK Ventures, Inc., to strengthen TDK's value creation chain

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fabric8Labs, Inc. for up to 400 million USD in cash, comprising of an upfront payment and a multi-year earnout. Fabric8Labs is a pioneer manufacturing company with a proprietary and advanced metal 3D printing technology, Electrochemical Additive Manufacturing (ECAM). Upon closing, Fabric8Labs would become a wholly owned subsidiary of TDK. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearances.

This acquisition represents a key part of TDK's strategic investment and is actively driven by the current Medium-term Plan that will act as a catalyst to accelerate its data center initiatives. The transaction will enable TDK to expand its current offering to deliver an integrated solution with mission-critical technologies, including thermal management components in data center cooling systems, which will facilitate rapid business scale-up within a few years. Furthermore, by exploring applications for TDK's passive components, we will ensure that data centers can manage the escalating data volumes and massive energy consumption needed to enable the social transformation driven by AI.

"Joining TDK group will give us the resources to scale our technology globally and to supply our current and future Tier 1 customers with the solutions they need with confidence in our ability to scale while we remain focused on our core mission," said Jeff Herman, CEO of Fabric8Labs.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal step in accelerating TDK's value creation. By harmonizing our technologies with Fabric8Labs' innovative capabilities, we will be uniquely positioned to provide customers with innovative thermal management systems, high-efficiency power components, and advanced packaging techniques that define the next generation of data center performance," said Noboru Saito, President & CEO, TDK Corporation.

The following is an outline of the company profile:

Company name: Fabric8Labs Inc. Location: Headquartered in San Diego, CA Established: 2015 Management: CEO and Co-Founder – Jeff Herman

CTO and Co-Founder – David Pain Employees: approximately 150 Core business operations: Fabric8Labs provides next-generation manufacturing with patented Electrochemical Additive Manufacturing (ECAM) 3D printing technology, delivering breakthrough solutions across electronics, medical devices, communications, and semiconductor industries. Select investors: New Enterprise Associates, Intel Capital, Lam Capital (the corporate venture arm of Lam Research), and SE Ventures (Schneider Electric's venture capital fund). Learn more about Fabric8Labs' key technologies: www.fabric8labs.com

This proposed acquisition serves as a prime example of TDK's transformation, driven by our value creation strategy. TDK's venture capital arm, TDK Ventures, has been an investor in Fabric8 since its seed stage of financing, and TDK has supported Fabric8 with synergistic collaboration across its entire value chain. TDK will continue to contribute to the transformation of society by continuously transforming itself to realize a sustainable future.

Glossary

- Electrochemical Additive Manufacturing (ECAM): Process that enables the creation of complex, high-precision mechanical products and solutions to enable and support various industries

Advisors

San Francisco-based GTK Partners is serving as financial advisor to TDK in connection with the transaction. Baker McKenzie is serving as legal counsel.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) is a global technology company and innovation leader in the electronics industry, based in Tokyo, Japan. With the tagline "In Everything, Better", TDK aims to realize a better future across all aspects of life, industry, and society. For over 90 years, TDK has shaped the world from within, from the pioneering ferrite cores to cassette tapes that defined an era, to powering the digital age with advanced components, sensors, and batteries, leading the way towards a more sustainable future. United by TDK Venture Spirit, a start-up mentality built on visions, courage and mutual trust, TDK's passionate team members around the globe pursue better—for ourselves, customers, partners, and the world. Today, the state-of-the-art technologies of TDK are in everything, from industrial applications, energy systems, electric vehicles, to smartphones and gaming, at the core of modern life. TDK's comprehensive, innovative-driven portfolio includes cutting-edge passive components, sensors and sensor systems, power supplies, lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, magnetic heads, AI and enterprise software solutions, and more—featuring numerous market-leading products. These are marketed under the product brands TDK, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics, TDK-Lambda, TDK SensEI, and ATL. Positioning the AI ecosystem as a key strategic area, TDK leverages its global network across the automotive, information and communication technology, and industrial equipment sectors to expand its business in a wide range of fields. In fiscal 2026, TDK posted total sales of USD 16.6 billion and employed about 107,000 people worldwide.

About Fabric8Labs:

Fabric8Labs, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, California, is pioneering the next generation of manufacturing with its patented Electrochemical Additive Manufacturing (ECAM) 3D printing technology. Founded in 2015, the company delivers breakthrough solutions across electronics, medical devices, communications, and semiconductor industries. Fabric8Labs' ECAM technology empowers data center infrastructure, enabling advanced thermal management solutions, power management components, and semiconductor packaging. Learn more at fabric8labs.com.

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Contacts for regional media

Region Contact Phone Mail North America Mr. D. ALMOSLINO TDK USA Corporation. San Jose, CA, USA +1 408 478 5799 [email protected] Global Mr. D. ITO TDK Corporation

Tokyo, Japan +813 6778 1055 [email protected]

SOURCE TDK Corporation