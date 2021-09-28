TDot Performance Appears on Canada's Top Growing Companies, Three-Year Revenue Growth of 93 Percent

NORTH YORK, ON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globe and Mail has revealed that TDot Performance is No. 331 on its annual list of Canada's Top Growing Companies. The list ranks qualifying private and public Canadian businesses by the percentage of their revenue growth over three years. The 400 businesses on this list sprawl across various sectors like fashion, finance, and manufacturing.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies this year," says Charith Perera, CEO of TDot Performance, "It's thanks to the dedication and hard work of our employees, customers, and partners, despite the challenges of the pandemic. We can't wait for next year's growth!"

Growth rates were calculated from the fiscal 2020 and 2017 revenues of participating companies. Much of the success seen on the list occurred during the global pandemic, changing how many companies operated. Many businesses were able to adapt, innovate, and expand despite the challenges posed through 2020.

Established in 2019, the 3rd Annual Event Honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 4 to 6, 2021.

About TDot Performance

TDot Performance is a leading provider of automotive performance parts and accessories for vehicle owners across Canada. The company's online store offers more than 600,000 aftermarket auto products from 250+ industry brands. Popular products include tonneau covers , floor mats, tires , exhausts, and more. Shoppers can expect free and quick shipping anywhere in Canada, with no hidden brokerage fees, duties, or customs.

Name: Charith Perera

Company: TDot Performance

Address: 245 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON, M6A 2X6

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-800-276-7566

Website: https://www.tdotperformance.ca/

SOURCE TDot Performance